Renowned tennis coach and former ATP player Paul Annacone has revealed he is an admirer of Alex Eala’s personality and game as he identified what the Filipina star does well.

Eala is set to play her sixth tournament of the 2026 season in Indian Wells, where she will receive an opening round bye as the 31st seed.

She will face either Dayana Yastremska or Zhang Shuai in the second round at the WTA 1000 tournament before a potential third round showdown with fourth seed Coco Gauff.

The 20-year-old is ranked 32nd in the world — one place below her career-high position of 31st, which she reached last month.

At her last tournament, the Filipina made an impressive run to the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 in Dubai, where she was beaten by Gauff.

Annacone — a former world No 12 who coached Roger Federer and Pete Sampras — was full of praise for Eala during an appearance on Tennis Channel Live.

“She’s got a smile that lights up a room. I remember last year when she beat Iga Swiatek [in Miami] and she kind of did it with a lot of grace and humility,” said Annacone, who currently coaches Taylor Fritz.

“For me, it was terrific to see her take that match and watch her play after that and watch her try to continue to progress, because I like her game.

“Obviously she wants to get better than where she is now at 32 in the world, but she’s got a lot of good hand-eye coordination and ability to take the ball early and redirect.

“But the fan stuff is always fun to me because whenever you see players from smaller countries, the fans are so passionate when they get to the top.”

Former world No 18 Alison Riske-Amritraj was asked if she could remember a women’s star who gets the same support as Eala wherever they go.

“I’d have to say a little bit of [Indian player] Sania Mirza, back in her heyday. Obviously the Indian fans took to her and followed her all around the globe,” said the American.

“Obviously not to this extent, and I think the ceiling that Alex Eala has is that much higher.”

