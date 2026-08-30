It has been confirmed that Alex Eala has made a key decision about her 2026 schedule, and she is set to miss a big tournament later in the season.

Eala is currently preparing to compete at the 2026 US Open, where she is seeded 17th — her highest-ever seeding position at a Grand Slam.

The Filipina star holds a 38-20 record across all levels of tournaments this year, and she is at a career-high ranking of world No 18.

The 58 matches Eala has played in 2026 is the highest number among all players on the WTA Tour this campaign.

Eala‘s busy schedule looks set to continue when the WTA Tour moves on to the Asian swing following the US Open.

The 21-year-old has signed up for the Singapore Open, a WTA 500 event which will take place from 21-27 September.

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It emerged this week that Eala will represent the Philippines in the tennis event at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, which will run from 27 September to 3 October.

John Rey Tiangco, the Philippine Tennis Association Secretary General, said: “We’re very excited; it’s confirmed that she is playing the Asian Games.

“We’re very grateful to Alex. She really has a tight schedule. In fact, after the US Open, she’s going to Singapore to play in a WTA 500, and right after Singapore, she has to fly to Nagoya.

“And there are other simultaneous events with the Asian Games, but she chose to play for the flag.

“Very proud, very happy that she can represent the Philippines. So, as we all know, the last time she won the gold at the SEA Games, and we’re positive that she will do well, and she’ll do her best at the Asian Games

“She’s playing for the flag. So, we’re very excited. Let’s support her.”

Eala’s participation in the Asian Games will clash with the China Open, which will begin on 30 September and conclude on 11 October.

The Filipina is, therefore, set to miss the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, although her withdrawal is yet to be confirmed.

The world No 18 did not play the China Open in 2025, so she will not have any points to defend from the tournament.

Eala will aim to become the first tennis player from the Philippines to win a gold medal at the Asian Games since 1962.

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