Tennis pundits have given their take on who will win a major first between Iva Jovic and Alex Eala

Andrea Petkovic believes that both Iva Jovic and Alex Eala will win a Grand Slam, while revealing why she thinks the Filipina will achieve that goal first.

The two WTA rising stars squared off in one of the matches of the US Open, with Jovic coming through a gripping three-hour third-round clash in a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory.

The American only won five games in the next round against eventual semi-finalist Coco Gauff but it was still her best run to date at Flushing Meadows.

Jovic sits at 16th in the WTA Tour rankings, while Eala is two spots behind her. And although the former turns 19 in December and is higher in the rankings than the 21-year-old, Petkovic thinks the left-hander will claim a maiden major sooner.

When asked which one would win a Slam in the next three or four years, the German said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, “I think both will win one. I think that’s important for me to state. I think Eala will win one before just because she has that two years [extra in age].

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“I’m not picking her because I believe in her tennis more or less. I just think the two years of maturity, even though Iva Jovic is maybe the most mature person I’ve ever spoken to, it’s almost shocking when she opens her mouth. How this 55-year-old woman comes out of her that’s gone through so much life experience.

“I think it’s difficult to account for these two years that Eala has on her. The extra bit of experience, the extra bit of having been in certain moments, the extra bit of life experience, not only experience in tournaments.”

Despite Eala being on tour for slightly longer, Jovic has actually played in nine Grand Slams, compared to the Filipina’s seven. Moreover, Eala has only reached the fourth round of a major once, whereas Jovic has done it three times this year.

Regardless, former world No 9 Petkovic suggested this was a trivial matter and that the most important thing was that women’s tennis is in a very strong state. She pointed out that there are proper rivalries on the WTA Tour, with the likes of US Open finalists Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The 39-year-old also alluded to youngsters Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova winning the French Open and Wimbledon, respectively, while Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek are still in the mix.

She added, “But honestly, who cares? Because both of them are the future and present of women’s tennis and both of them are so amazing to watch. Right now, women’s tennis is really in such a great place. It’s incredible. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life.”

WHAT NEXT? Singapore Open withdrawals: 7 stars out as top seed joins list, but Alex Eala earns a boost