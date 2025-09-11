Andy Murray wants to enter a golf qualifier as his love of the game continues.

Andy Murray has revealed what is going to come next for him in his sporting career, and it is entering a golf tournament.

The three-time Slam winner is not the first sportsperson to become a golf addict since retiring, and having played in a non-competitive environment up until now, he has revealed he plans to enter regional qualifying for the British Open.

Speaking at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Club, Murray told reporters he wants to do it even if he has no realistic chance of qualifying.

“I don’t have ambitions of playing in the Open,” Murray said. “I want to try and play in the regional qualifying at some stage. A couple of my friends have done it.

“It would just be a fun thing to do if you got to the level where you’re able to do that. I would do it, but I certainly don’t think I would have any chance of qualifying for the Open.

“I’m fully aware of how good the players that play in those events are and how good the pros are in comparison to amateurs. Even guys that play off +2, +3 are miles off what these guys on the Tour are doing.”

Murray believes he has a two-handicap but said he hopes to improve on that, with scratch golfers able to enter qualifying for sport’s oldest major.

MORE NEWS ON T365

Aryna Sabalenka reveals hidden challenge of Grand Slams which ‘is not easy to handle’

Points Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and co are defending during remainder of 2025 season

Zverev, Draper and Fritz slammed by Boris Becker in ‘where the hell are the rest?’ criticism

The events will take place at 15 locations across the UK and Ireland, although fans hoping to see Murray out on the course will have to wait until 2027, as he said that is when he plans to enter.

Murray has long been a fan of the game, previously updating his infamous Twitter bio from “I play tennis” to “I played tennis. I now play golf” and revealed as early as last year that he wanted to become a scratch golfer.

“I want to become a scratch golfer,” he said in October 2024. “I’ve always loved playing golf, but because of the issues with my back, I haven’t played for five or six years.

“I would also love to be part of the next Olympics in some capacity, but I don’t have any clear plans on what it is I’m going to do from a work perspective.

“I’m obviously getting to practice a lot more than the average person,” adding, “I obviously played a bit when I was younger, and if I can get the right sort of lessons and practise the right things, then yeah, I’ve got a chance of doing that.”

Murray has received encouragement from Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre, who said his fellow countryman would “be scratch in no time.”

“For someone that’s not really played that much, I thought he was good,” MacIntyre said. “I was very impressed with his game. He’ll be scratch in no time.”

Read next: Carlos Alcaraz’s Davis Cup team-mate reacts after US Open winner withdraws