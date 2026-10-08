Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner sign up for 2027 event just before the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have not played a tournament together since the Monte Carlo Masters all the way back in April.

Since, both men have suffered through injury issues.

Alcaraz was forced out of most of the clay court swing and the entirety of the grass court season due to a wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open.

Sinner, meanwhile, has not played a tournament since winning Wimbledon due to a knee injury, and he’s subsequently ended his 2026 season early.

Alcaraz and Sinner have, however, been confirmed to play the same event at the start of the 2027 season.

More Carlos Alcaraz news

The Shanghai Masters said to have made a major change that Carlos Alcaraz will really dislike

Carlos Alcaraz schedule: World No 3 ‘very motivated’ as he confirms remaining tournaments for 2026

Sinner and Alcaraz have become one of the first few names to confirm that they will play the Australian Open’s ‘One Point Slam’ in January.

The pair played the second year of the event in 2026, which pits amateur players against professional in a tennis match that only lasts for one point.

Amateur player Jordan Smith won the tournament which also featured the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner, and Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz and Sinner will be joined by Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka as the first names to sign up for the 2027 event.

Sinner was beaten by Smith earlier in the tournament, while Alcaraz ended up losing to WTA Tour Maria Sakkari.

The tournament proved very successful with both fans, players, and pundits in Melbourne this year, in the Australian Open’s revamped ‘Opening Week’.

As well as the One Point Slam, the opening week of the Grand Slam also featured the return of Roger Federer, who played an exhibition match alongside Pat Rafter, Andre Agassi, and Lleyton Hewitt. The Swiss icon also played a practice set alongside Casper Ruud, which he won.

Elsewhere, the opening week also featured exhibition matches such as Qinwen Zheng vs Elena Rybakina, Alexander Zverev vs Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur vs Alcaraz, and Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This year’s Australian Open is set to take place between January 11th and 31st, with the first week set to feature similar amounts of practice sessions, exhibition matches, and the One Point Slam. There will also be fan meet and greets, as well as music performances.

With Alcaraz, Sinner, Osaka, and Gauff already signed up for the One Point Slam, it appears the Australian Open are continuing their quest to try and turn the Grand Slam into a three-week event permanently.

This year’s Australian Open titles were claimed by Rybakina and Alcaraz, the latter of which become the youngest player to achieve the Career Grand Slam in Melbourne.