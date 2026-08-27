Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face tricky first-round matches at the 2026 US Open, with the two all-time greats falling on the same side of the draw.

Alcaraz has not played a competitive singles match since suffering a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in mid-April but will return to action at Flushing Meadows as he attempts to defend his title.

As world No 1 Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury, French Open Alexander Zverev is the top seed, and second seed Alcaraz is on the other side of the draw.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is seeded third and sits in Zverev’s half of the draw, while 24-time major winner Djokovic could face Alcaraz in the semi-finals for the second straight year.

Before that possibility, though, Zverev opens against the tricky Lorenzo Sonego, Auger-Aliassime takes on Rinky Hijikata, Djokovic is up against former world No 29 Mariano Navone, who sits 49th in the rankings at the time of writing, whereas Alcaraz begins with the dangerous Roman Safiullin – who has a 1-1 head-to-head with the 23-year-old.

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Some other eye-catching first-round ties include the soon-to-be retired Stan Wawrinka against Matteo Berrettini, with the winner potentially facing Djokovic in round two.

Moreover, former US Open champion Marin Cilic opens against 23rd seed Andrey Rublev, Cincinnati winner Arthur Fils takes on two-time major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and rising star Rafael Jodar will lock horns with Thanasi Kokkinakis first up.

Novak Djokovic’s possible road to the final

Round one: Mariano Navone

Round two: Stan Wawrinka (WC)

Round three: Tomas Martin Etcheverry (27)

Round four: Brandon Nakashima (16)

Quarter-final: Daniil Medvedev (7)

Semi-final: Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Final: Alexander Zverev (1)

Carlos Alcaraz’s possible road to the final

Round one: Roman Safiullin

Round two: Jenson Brooksby

Round three: Matteo Arnaldi (30)

Round four: Alexander Bublik (15)

Quarter-final: Arthur Fils (10)

Semi-final: Novak Djokovic (4)

Final: Alexander Zverev (1)

Alexander Zverev’s possible road to the final

Round one: Lorenzo Sonego

Round two: Quentin Halys

Round three: Alejandro Tabilo (25)

Round four: Lorenzo Musetti (13)

Quarter-final: Alex De Minaur (6)

Semi-final: Felix Auger-Aliassime (3)

Final: Carlos Alcaraz (2)

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s possible road to the final

Round one: Rinky Hijikata

Round two: Karen Khachanov

Round three: Ignasio Buse (32)

Round four: Learner Tien (14)

Quarter-final: Alex De Minaur (6)

Semi-final: Alexander Zverev (1)

Final: Carlos Alcaraz (2)

For the draw in full, see below.