Carlos Alcaraz sends message to Jannik Sinner after he ends his season early

Jannik Sinner’s injury woes went from bad to worse as it was confirmed he would not play another tournament in 2026.

Sinner has not played since Wimbledon, having previously confirmed he would miss the entirety of the North American hardcourt swing.

Only last week the Italian confirmed he would not play the Shanghai Masters, but he’s since stated that his entire season is over, meaning he will also miss the Paris Masters, the Vienna Open, the ATP Finals, and the Davis Cup Finals.

Taking to Instagram to share a video with his fans, the world No 1 said: “Hello everyone, I would like to give you a little update.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back a hundred percent.

“I will thank you already in advance for your support and hope to see you very, very soon on court again. Ciao ciao!”

The tennis world took to Sinner’s comments to share their well wishes with the Italian, including his great rival Carlos Alcaraz.

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“Man! You’ll come back stronger, keep your head up, I wish you a speedy recovery,” wrote Alcaraz, who has only played his rival once this year due to injury issues to both.

The pair’s sole match came at the Monte Carlo Masters in April, which went the way of Sinner in the final.

Alcaraz and Sinner only played one Grand Slam together in 2026, which came at the Australian Open. The Spaniard won the Grand Slam, while Sinner was beaten in the semifinals by Novak Djokovic.

Sinner was beaten in the second round of Roland Garros while Alcaraz missed the tournament with a wrist injury, while the Italian won Wimbledon while Alcaraz was also out.

At the US Open, Alcaraz returned to action, but Sinner missed the tournament due to a knee injury.

With Sinner’s season now finished, the next likely time Alcaraz could play the Italian is at the Australian Open in January 2027. The pair have never previously played against each other at the Melbourne event, so it would be a first time meeting at the Grand Slam.

Sinner and Alcaraz have played 17 times on the ATP Tour so far, with the Spaniard narrowly leading the head-to-head with 10 victories against his great rival.