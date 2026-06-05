Former Spanish star Garbine Muguruza has described Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury as “complicated” and said her compatriot “needs to control his anxiety about returning.”

World No 2 Alcaraz has not played since sustaining a wrist injury in his opening round win at the Barcelona Open last month, with the issue reportedly an “inflamed tendon sheath” in his right wrist.

Alcaraz pulled out before his second round match in Barcelona, and he has since missed the Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome, as well as the French Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also made the early decision to withdraw from the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon.

Alvaro Sanchez, a journalist from Alcaraz’s home city Murcia, reported last week that the 22-year-old’s recovery was “going VERY well according to the information I’ve received.”

Muguruza, a former world No 1 and two-time major winner, discussed Alcaraz’s injury in an interview with AS.

“Alcaraz’s wrist injury is complicated. The wrist has small bones, so it needs to be handled very carefully,” said Muguruza.

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“He needs to control his anxiety about returning. We players feel a lot of pressure to come back quickly, to not lose our spot or our place. He has to be smart and take his time.

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the American tour. Grass is a tricky surface to return to. It seems he’s recovering well, that’s what I’m hearing, but we have to be careful.

“I know many tennis players who have suffered this injury. It takes time to recover.”

Muguruza gives her verdict on Rafael Jodar

Muguruza was also asked about the emergence of 19-year-old Spaniard Rafael Jodar.

“About Rafa Jodar… oh my god. What talent there is in this country. Just when Carlos got injured, Rafa Jodar appears,” Muguruza said.

“When I saw him play live in Madrid, I was blown away. The ball speed he has, his technique so good and clean… That’s so important to compete at the highest level and avoid injuries.

“I’m impressed because it’s not normal for a young, shy guy, with his father, to play like that. He goes far at the Mutua Madrid Open, plays well in Rome, and here he’s in the quarter-finals as if it were normal to play five sets.

“I’m a little overwhelmed by his talent and how he’s handling everything. Now it’s important to see how he processes all this because it’s a lot at once.”

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