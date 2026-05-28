Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from the ongoing 2026 French Open is a major blow for the sport, but the Spaniard’s recovery from his wrist injury is going “very well”, according to a Spanish journalist.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played since sustaining the wrist injury at the Barcelona Open last month. The injury is reportedly an “inflamed tendon sheath” in Alcaraz’s right wrist.

Alcaraz missed the Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid and Rome prior to Roland Garros, and he has also ruled himself out of Wimbledon.

The world No 2 is yet to give any indication as to when he could return to action, but Alvaro Sanchez — a journalist from Alcaraz’s home city, Murcia — has shared an update.

On Twitter/X, Sanchez posted a photo of Alcaraz meeting Felipe VI — the King of Spain — at the Víctor Villegas auditorium in Murcia.

Carlos Alcaraz junto a Felipe VI en el acto llevado a cabo en el día de hoy en el auditorio Víctor Villegas de Murcia Cada vez se le ve con más soltura en la mano, pero me empieza a preocupar el cuero cabelludo Estaremos siguiendo de cerca como avanza ese tema pic.twitter.com/Ebaaecw0B7 — álvaro (@ALVAR0SANCHEZ) May 26, 2026

In the caption of the post, Sanchez wrote: “He (Alcaraz) seems to be getting more and more comfortable with his hand.”

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In reply to a comment on his post, Sanchez said that Alcaraz’s recovery is “going VERY well according to the information I’ve received.”

Asked to clarify this, he added: “absence of wrist pain and regaining muscle mass to reach 200%.”

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, leading injury prevention expert Stephen Smith explained the difference between tendon and tendon sheath injuries in the wrist.

“It depends on how much damage had occurred through something like that,” Smith said.

“If it’s the tendon sheath, that’s generally indicative of the fact that it’s not a major issue.

“If it was the tendon itself, that can be much more of a problem. But the sheath is basically the sleeve that surrounds it; that generally is indicative of a minor level of inflammation, or irritation, or strain.

if it’s just the sheath, [that is] generally indicative of the fact that it might be an over-stretch, might be a slight strain. A small amount of inflammation that can be dealt with quite easily.

“They can strap those and take some pressure off and deload around that. So, much more manageable, I would suggest.”

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