Juan Manuel Cerundolo has shared his thoughts after defeating a hampered Jannik Sinner to earn a seismic upset at the 2026 French Open.

World No 56 Cerundolo prevailed 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 in a dramatic second round contest on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Top seed Sinner looked to be cruising towards a dominant straight-set win when leading 5-1 in the third set, but he began to suffer physically in the soaring Paris heat.

Sinner appeared to be struggling with cramps, and he left the court at 5-4 in the third set and again before the start of the fourth set, but he did not recover.

It is Cerundolo’s first-ever win against a top 10 player, and it ended Sinner’s 30-match winning streak dating back to the start of Indian Wells in March.

In his on-court interview, Cerundolo said: “Of course, it was tough for him.

“He was leading the match, like I couldn’t win more than three games a set. So, I think I was a little bit lucky. I feel sorry for him because he deserved to win this match.

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“I don’t know what happened. I think he was cramping maybe, maybe the pressure, I don’t know. But I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers.”

The 24-year-old Argentine added: ”I’m super happy. I try to play my best. This is a tournament I really like to play because clay is my best surface, so I hope to be ready for the next match.”

Speaking on TNT Sports after the match, former world No 4 Tim Henman said: “One of the biggest upsets in Grand Slams for many, many years. Two sets to one up, 5-1 in the third set, absolute cruise control.

“Sinner’s been beating everyone for months, hasn’t looked like losing, and then, what’s that, 18 of the next 20 games, Cerundolo takes? Phenomenal.”

Tennis great Mats Wilander also gave his verdict.

”He (Sinner) never found a second gear and that was something he did in Australia when he got cramps there,” said the Swede.

“They had to put the roof on because the heat rule came into effect. He got himself back together there and again in Rome against Daniil Medvedev when he was really, really tired there too.

“So I thought he was going to walk it off and be fully ready to play in the fifth set, but clearly he wasn’t ready to play again at all. You just can’t play, the way he was feeling.”

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