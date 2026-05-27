Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton are both in contention to reach a new rankings milestone at the 2026 French Open.

In the latest edition of the ATP Rankings, which measured points before the start of play at Roland Garros, Shelton had 4,070 points and occupied his career-high ranking position of world No 5.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, was ranked sixth — one place below his career-best of fifth — on 4,050 points.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic was in the world No 4 position on 4,460 points.

The ATP uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative points system that includes a player’s best 18 results (19 if they play at the ATP Finals) to determine the rankings.

Players earn points per round at each tournament they enter, and 12 months later, the points drop at the same event or the corresponding period.

ATP Rankings at start of French Open

1. Jannik Sinner – 14,750

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 11,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,705

4. Novak Djokovic – 4,460

5. Ben Shelton – 4,070

6. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,050

7. Alex de Minaur – 3,855

8. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760

9. Taylor Fritz – 3,720

10. Alexander Bublik – 3,320

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At the beginning of the tournament, Djokovic had fallen five places to ninth in the Live ATP Rankings after dropping the 750 points he earned for reaching the semi-finals at the 2025 French Open. The 39-year-old remains ninth after winning his first round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Auger-Aliassime was defending only 10 points as he lost in the opening round at Roland Garros last year, while Shelton was defending 200 points from his fourth round result in Paris 12 months ago.

This saw Auger-Aliassime move up two spots to fourth in the Live Rankings, while Shelton remained in fifth position.

Shelton defeated Daniel Merida Aguilar 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round in Paris to move onto 3,920 live points.

Auger-Aliassime prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7) in an epic opener against Daniel Altmaier, which puts him on 4,090 points before the second round.

Live ATP Rankings (27 May)

1. Jannik Sinner – 13,500

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 9,960

3. Alexander Zverev – 5,355

4. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 4,090 (+2)

5. Ben Shelton – 3,920

6. Alex de Minaur – 3,905 (+1)

7. Daniil Medvedev – 3,760 (+1)

8. Taylor Fritz – 3,720 (+1)

9. Novak Djokovic – 3,710 (-5)

10. Alexander Bublik – 2,930

It is possible for Auger-Aliassime or Shelton to be ranked third after the French Open, but they would need to win the tournament, while an early exit from world No 3 Alexander Zverev would also be required.

More realistically, they could both achieve a new career-high ranking of world No 4, with Djokovic needing to make a deep run just to defend his 2025 points.

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