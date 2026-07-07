The quarter-finals of Wimbledon are finally set for the women’s draw and this year’s Grand Slam has thrown up some real surprises.

While the likes of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are still there, there are a number of lower-ranked players set to play in the Wimbledon final eight.

Naomi Osaka has been one of the surprise packages, knocking out Aryna Sabalenka to reach the quarter finals, while the likes of Elise Mertens and Linda Noskova have also surprised fans and pundits.

With the eight players named for the Wimbledon quarter finals, it’s clear that Coco Gauff has a real disadvantage before her match with Jessica Pegula.

Despite reaching the quarter finals of Wimbledon for the first time in her career, Gauff had produced her now-trademark struggle through the competition.

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She’s dropped a set in three of her four matches so far and played out some lengthy matches to reach the last eight of the grass court Grand Slam.

As a result, she has been on court for seven hours and 46 minutes so far, more than any of her seven other rivals. She has played exactly two hours more than her next opponent Pegula, which could be a real advantage for the American.

Total playing time of the Wimbledon quarter finalists

Naomi Osaka – 5:00 hrs

Jessica Pegula – 5:46 hrs

Karolina Muchova – 6:20 hrs

Marta Kostyuk – 6:35 hrs

Elise Mertens – 6:57 hrs

Linda Noskova – 7:00 hrs

Jasmine Paolin – 7:29 hrs

Coco Gauff – 7:46 hrs

Naomi Osaka has been on court for the shortest amount of time, needing just five hours to get past Elsa Jacquemot, Anastasia Gasanova, Daria Kasatkina, and Sabalenka.

Two other players join Gauff at the seven-hour mark, with Jasmine Paolini clocking up a seven hour and 29 minutes to reach the quarter finals.

Linda Noskova, who has beaten the likes of Madison Keys and Sorana Cirstea, has played on court for exactly seven hours in her first four matches.

Gauff is a battler, but this could be a real disadvantage for the American.

The average on-court time for a female star to win a Grand Slam is between 12 and 16 hours, so Gauff can still hit that mark, but she will likely need straight sets battles in her next matches.

With an in-form Pegula to come, who has dropped just one set in her first four matches, that seems very unlikely, so Gauff could run out of gas before the end of the competition.

If Gauff does find a way past Pegula in her quarter-final, she will play the winner of Muchova and Osaka, so it’s not set to get any easier for the American.