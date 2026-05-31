Coco Gauff has spoken after her title defence at the 2026 French Open ended with a third round upset defeat to Anastasia Potapova.

World No 4 Gauff fell 6-4, 6-7(1), 5-7 to 28th seed Potapova on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros on Saturday.

The two-time Grand Slam champion led 3-1 in the deciding set, but she was broken back at 3-2 before crucially losing serve from 30-0 up at 4-5.

Gauff‘s third round loss at the French Open is her earliest exit at the clay-court major since she fell in the second round on her main draw debut in 2020.

The 22-year-old American has now lost three of her five encounters with Potapova, who also won the pair’s previous two matches, which were both in 2023.

Potapova, a Russian-born 25-year-old who represents Austria, has now earned nine victories over players ranked in the top 10.

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In her post-match press conference, Gauff said: “I had chances, I think just trying to capitalise more on these good points that I’m hitting and not quite finishing.

“So yeah, I think that was the difference, that she was able to finish the points and I wasn’t.

“At 3-All [in the third set], I had a couple break points and missed I think two backhands or three backhands, which just can’t happen in that scenario.

“I don’t know, I feel like I’m practising well, and when the moments get there, I’m not quite translating that.

“I do it at times, and then I also don’t do it. So I think it’s just a learning experience, and hopefully when I’m in this position again, I can make better decisions.”

Gauff went on to compare this defeat to her three-set losses to Elina Svitolina in the Rome final and Linda Noskova in the fourth round in Madrid.

“I feel like I lost the same way in Rome as I did here, which is not good, I think. You never want to lose the same way back-to-back times, and I did,” she assessed.

“And I feel like also in Madrid, it was a similar thing, losing the same way. So, it’s one thing to lose, but I think today, I competed, I fought my hardest, but I don’t think I played the way I wanted to in the crucial moments.”

The American was asked if she takes confidence from her improved serving looking ahead to Wimbledon.

“Yeah, obviously the serve is more consistent… I’m not holding serve, which is the issue,” Gauff said.

“I guess, who cares how many serves I make in the court if the result is still the same?

“Obviously, the grass will help a little bit more, but I think I could have served more aggressive at some points and did more patterns that I work on in practice today. I just didn’t do so.

“Yes, it’s more consistent and I have a lot of trust now in my serve, but at the same time, I got broken a lot of times, and I have to correct that.”

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