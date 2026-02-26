Former world No 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov has questioned Coco Gauff’s training methods as he described the American star’s serving issues as a “mystery.”

Gauff reached the semi-finals at last week’s Dubai Championships, which is her best result of 2026 so far, but her serve was an area of concern throughout.

The two-time Grand Slam winner hit 44 double faults across her four matches — with 12 coming in three different matches, including her semi-final loss to Elina Svitolina.

After hitting a double fault in the second set of her defeat to Svitolina, Gauff voiced her frustration towards her biomechanics coach Gavin McMillan.

“I’ve been doing everything you wanted for six months… I’m not better at all,” the 21-year-old was heard saying.

Gauff hired McMillan in August with the intention of making technical improvements to her serve. Her only title since joining forces with McMillan came at the WTA 1000 in Wuhan in October.

The world No 4 hit the most double faults among all WTA Tour players in 2025 (431) and 2024 (430).

Speaking on the First & Red YouTube channel, Kafelnikov gave his verdict on Gauff’s serve and insisted that repetition on the practice court should solve her problems.

“It’s a mystery to me how someone with such experience can make such mistakes,” said the two-time major champion.

“I have a question right away: How is the training structured?

“I’m committed to the fact that I’m absolutely certain that quantity turns into quality.

“If you serve, roughly speaking, 1,000 serves, you’ll fine-tune it.”

Elena Dememtieva, a former world No 3, also weighed in and pointed out that Gauff is also struggling with her forehand.

“The problem here is not only her serve, but also her forehand, which is failing,” said the former world No 5.

“Now, she’s playing only with her backhand, incredible physical fitness, and character.

“She relies on those three pillars, but it’s very difficult at her level. She’s one of those vying for the number one spot.”

Gauff is next set to compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, which will begin on 4 March.

