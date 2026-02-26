Katie Boulter lived through plenty of misery in the 2025 tennis season, but she is roaring back to form impressively this year.

The British No 3 has continued her impressive form with some stellar performances in the Merida Open this week, backing up her impressive WTA Tour title success in Ostrava earlier this month.

Boulter’s run of success has seen her rise from outside the top 100 in the WTA Rankings to a position where she is now knocking on the door of a return to the top 60.

She will be eyeing up the chance to take over as British No 2 from Sonay Kartal if she can sustain her momentum and may even fancy her chances of getting back into the top 30 and challenging Emma Raducanu for the British No 1 spot.

The significance of her rankings leap will be evident in the coming months, as she was struggling to get into the Australian Open draw last month due to her depleted ranking, but that shouldn’t be a problem as she looks forward to a European summer that will now include appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon.

More Tennis News

Katie Boulter makes an Alex de Minaur confession as she sets a huge Grand Slam target

Emma Raducanu reunites with coach who said she had ‘one choice’ ahead of Indian Wells

Boulter’s run of success is fitting reward for a player who has worked so hard to get back to full fitness, after she admitted she has lived through a tough battle that saw her slide backwards in the WTA Rankings.

“Seeing January 1st, 2026, was a good start. I mean, it felt good to kind of enter a New Year,” said Boulter last month. “I’ve said this already like 100 times this year.

“I’m getting married this year [to Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur]. It’s going to be an unbelievable year, one of the best ones in my life, no matter what happens on the tennis court. I think for me that’s already given me a positive push.

“I feel like having a new coach, having a new setup, everything is kind of fresh and exciting again. Whereas I feel like I was dragging my feet a little bit at the end of last year just trying to get through the whole entire year without injuries.

” I feel like I was very excited when we hit that point, and it was a new year. We put in a good preseason. Obviously making the choice not to play that tournament ended up being good, because I got in. But yeah, I feel like I put some good work in, so that was the main thing.”

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Boulter admitted she had ‘no problem’ playing in qualifying if her ranking did not improve, as she confirmed he is excited to see what she can achieve this season.

“I’m actually quite excited for it. You know, I think I’m eager to get out and play loads of matches. I think, for me, I’m not pressured, as I said earlier, about playing qualifying in any tournaments,” she added.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to playing back-to-back days, getting my body back to being used to playing five matches. It’s really important,” she added.

“I think ultimately last year it was very bitty. I never really found, like, I got that rhythm of just match play. You know, with the two-week tournaments as well you have such a long period of time between tournaments, so you kind of lose a rhythm.

“So I’m actually very excited to go and play some tournaments, even lower ones. I think it’s great for me to do, playing qualifying in some 250s. Yeah, I think it will be good. I’m looking forward to that.”

Since making those comments, Boulter has confirmed her body is up to the challenges of playing on the WTA Tour all over again and she will be eager to see where her revival can take her over the next few months.

READ NEXT: Alex de Minaur jokes about being ‘involved’ in wedding planning in hilarious Australian Open interview