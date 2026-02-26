The ATX Open has launched a first-of-its-kind “rage room” following the controversial racket-smashing incident involving Coco Gauff at the Australian Open.

Following her humbling by Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final of the hard-court Grand Slam, a despondent Gauff left Rod Laver Arena and sought out a quiet corridor to let off steam as she took out her frustration on her racket.

However, behind-the-scenes cameras captured the moment and it quickly went viral on social media with the American asked about the incident during her post-match press conference.

“I just took the minute to go and do that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion,” she explained.

The incident, though, did raise questions about players’ privacy after matches as the American added: “Maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

The two-time Grand Slam winner received support from the likes of Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Belinda Bencic and Alex Eala with six-time major champion Swiatek making her infamous “zoo” comment.

“The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop? That was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy,” the Pole said.

And the complaints have not gone unnoticed, as organisers of the WTA 250 event in Texas have decided to offer players a room where they can take out their frustration.

“Introducing the ATX Open rage room – the first of its kind – where players can privately express frustration or emotion in a safe, camera-free environment,” the ATX Open announced on its social media platforms.

ATX Open Rage Room

Players who are competing at the event in Austin are yet to offer feedback about the room while the Dubai Tennis Championships have a similar initiative at this year’s ATP 500 event as they have a “smash room” truck that can also be used by fans.

Chinese player Shang Juncheng has had a taste of letting off steam and revealed: “I smashed a few items, including DVDs and big containers. It’s loud and it’s intense but in a good way. You get everything out of your system in there instead of taking that frustration onto the court.”

Players’ pleas for more privacy at Grand Slams appear to fallen on deaf ears with Wimbledon will continue to use behind-the-scenes cameras, but who knows, they could also introduce rage or rooms.