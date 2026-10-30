Daniil Medvedev makes brutally honest comment after qualifying for ATP Finals at Vienna Open

Daniil Medvedev made a candid confession as he reacted to qualifying for the 2026 ATP Finals after reaching the semi-finals at the Vienna Open.

The world No 5 earned a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win against 73rd-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the quarter-finals at the ATP 500 event on Friday.

Medvedev broke his 38-year-old French opponent twice in each set, and he did not face a single break point on his own serve.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Medvedev discussed the challenge of playing Mannarino.

“You have to be ready for long rallies. That’s his type of game — to get you in uncomfortable positions. And that’s my style, as well,” said the former world No 1 and 2021 US Open winner.

“So, in a way, some points were about who gets the other one in uncomfortable position and manages to consolidate the point.

“And I feel like I was a bit better in this. I made probably a bit more winners, I put just tiny bit more pressure on him than maybe he did on me. And happy that it worked.”

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Medvedev is fifth in the ATP Race to Turin rankings, and his quarter-final victory in Vienna moved him onto 3,860 points — which has secured his place at the ATP Finals.

The 30-year-old Russian is the fourth player to qualify for Turin after Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton, with second-placed Jannik Sinner ruled out due to injury.

Asked if he had always felt he would qualify for the ATP Finals this year, Medvedev replied: “Always? No.

“Especially after US, I thought it would be a bit tight. But probably after Shanghai, I felt like I’m probably in. And especially after Almaty, I knew I was in.

“So, for me (laughs), it’s a bit like… am I happy today? No. I was happy three days ago, because three days ago I knew I’m in Turin.

“So, today doesn’t change much, but I’m happy to win this match.”

Medvedev will face either Alcaraz or Tommy Paul in the semi-finals in Austria.

READ NEXT: What Novak Djokovic needs to do at the Paris Masters to qualify for ATP Finals?

