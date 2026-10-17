Daniil Medvedev gives ‘no comment’ answer at Shanghai Masters before Rafael Jodar clash

Daniil Medvedev gave an intriguing response to a question about his Beijing disqualification after reaching the semi-finals at the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

The former world No 1 defeated Tommy Paul 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals in Shanghai on Friday to set up a last four showdown with Rafael Jodar.

The 30-year-old Russian star’s run at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai has been a continuation of his stellar form in China.

Medvedev has amassed a 11-1 record during the 2026 Asian swing so far, having secured the title at the ATP 250 in Hangzhou and reached the semi-finals at the ATP 500 in Beijing prior to Shanghai.

The world No 5’s campaign at the China Open in Beijing ended in contentious fashion as he was defaulted from his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic for accidentally hitting a fan with a ball.

As per ATP Tour rules, Medvedev’s disqualification in Beijing meant he was stripped of the 200 ranking points he collected for making the last four.

This is a points deduction with the potential to be significant given Medvedev’s position in a tight and highly competitive battle to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

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In his press conference after his quarter-final win in Shanghai, Medvedev was asked about the prospect of appealing the ranking points he lost for being disqualified at the China Open.

Q. It’s a very tight race to Turin. Do you intend to appeal the lost points in Beijing, or did you already appeal the lost points?

MEDVEDEV: No comment so far. I don’t know if I can comment, so let’s see.

Medvedev began Shanghai in eighth place in the Race to Turin, but he has since secured 400 points for reaching the semi-finals, which has lifted him to sixth position.

However, Medvedev is effectively in the fifth qualification spot as Jannik Sinner — who is second — will not play the ATP Finals due to injury.

The 2021 US Open champion is, therefore, in a strong position to qualify as he holds a 540-point lead over Alex de Minaur — who occupies 10th place (ninth excluding Sinner).

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