Daniil Medvedev has revealed there are “many reasons” for his involvement in a controversial Russian exhibition that has attracted repeated criticism since it first launched in 2022.

The Northern Palmyra Trophies was first held in St. Petersburg three years ago after Russia was stripped of all ATP Tour and WTA Tour events, following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Held in late November and every December since 2022, the event has consistently attracted a range of high-profile names from across both the men’s and women’s games, from both in and out of Russia.

While Russian and Belarusian players were not banned from competing in tennis — instead allowed to compete as neutrals — following the start of the conflict, the exhibition in St. Petersburg has attracted particular controversy.

The event is funded and sponsored by the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom, which is believed to be funding the nation’s war efforts.

Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut are among the international players who have previously faced criticism for competing in previous years, while Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor is in action this year.

But, while the likes of Alexander Bublik are also competing at the event in 2025, it is the presence of Medvedev that has attracted the most attention.

The 29-year-old is one of the most successful Russian tennis players in history, and is one of just three men from the nation to reach world No 1 on the ATP Rankings.

Tennis News

Rising tennis star becomes second openly LGBT+ player competing on ATP Tour

Former French Open runner-up reveals her engagement to boyfriend labelled a ‘fashion legend’

Medvedev was the 2021 US Open champion and remains one of the biggest names in the men’s game, ending the year ranked 13th in the world.

He has previously distanced himself from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has not participated in the event prior to 2025, though he is playing matches against Griekspoor and Bublik this year.

Speaking to Match TV ahead of the start of the event on Saturday, November 30th, the 29-year-old revealed why he had decided to play.

“There are many reasons,” said Medvedev.

“I haven’t been to St. Petersburg in a long time, since 2020. I’m glad to be back – it’s one of the most beautiful cities, if not the most beautiful.

“I’ll try to play my best, despite the tournament’s status. I prepared for it as if it were a Grand Slam, especially for the singles matches against Griekspoor and Bublik, as I lost to them this year.

“Yes, we’ll play unofficially, but I’ll try to beat them. I hope to play good tennis and for the crowd to enjoy it.”

Outside of Medvedev, Bublik, and Griekspoor, WTA Tour stars Anastasia Potapova, Diana Shnaider, and Veronika Kudermetova are among those in action.

Read Next: What win rate did Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic & other ATP stars have in 2025?