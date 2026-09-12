Martina Navratilova described Elena Rybakina’s performance in the US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka as ‘incredible’ after she won her second Grand Slam of 2026 in emphatic fashion.

The 27-year-old from Kazakhstan had too much power and class for Sabalenka as she beat her big rival 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to lift the US Open title for the first time.

The performance inspired tennis legend Navratilova to offer a glowing tribute to Rybakina on Sky Sports.

“She just played so well,” said 59-time Grand Slam champion Navratilova.

“It was an incredible performance and Sabalenka just couldn’t do anything to stop her. Aryna was on the back foot all through the match and it was a great performance.”

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“We do not see that. Usually it’s Sabalenka doing the bullying. I think that’s why Sabalenka didn’t know what to do. She’s used to dictating, to putting people on the defence, on their heels and rushing shots.

“Instead, it was all Rybakina doing that to her. And I did not expect that.

“It’s not that Sabalenka lost the match… Rybakina won it. She earned that win.

“It will be back to the drawing board for Sabalenka. What will she do next time if Rybakina is playing this well?”

Former British No 1 Laura Robson joined the chorus of praise for Rybakina, as she gave her views on Sky Sports.

“We were excited about this final for good reason. Because of how well we know both of these players perform on big occasions like this,” she stated,

“For Rybakina, without even crowd support on her side, she just did not flinch.

“Yes, you could maybe point to the double faults at the end, but under so much pressure, and Sabalenka trying everything to make a comeback in that third set, she just kept going for her shots.

“It is just unbelievable how hard both of these players hit the ball. Their timing is phenomenal.

“The difference today was the backhand from Rybakina, which was lights out from start to finish.”

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli suggested Rybakina’s progress was all the more remarkable given her poor previously poor record in the US Open.

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“Can you imagine that her previous best result here was the fourth round?” said Bartoli.

“That’s extraordinary, to come here with all the pressure of the world, knowing she had the No 1 world ranking on her racket, to actually go on and win the title.

“The way she bounced back at the beginning of the third set tonight for me, was absolutely extraordinary.

“It looked like she completely forgot what happened at the back end of that second set, when she got caught on her own service game.

“She just kept on moving on and moving forward all the time. The way she attacked Sabalenka’s serve all the time, putting her under so much pressure.

“The ball-striking from that young lady is just something else. She can do anything on the tennis court.

“She’s only missing Roland Garros now from completing a career Grand Slam.”

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