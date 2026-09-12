Aryna Sabalenka was on the back foot throughout her US Open final defeat against Elena Rybakina and she may have come close to disqualification after an angry outburst on court.

The outgoing world No 1 smashed a ball into the crowd as she lost her cool in the opening set and she then fired a ball in anger that came close to striking a camera man at the back of the court.

Novak Djokovic was infamously disqualified from the US Open back in 2020 after he fired a ball that hit a line umpire in the throat and if Sabalenka’s angry outburst had been a few inches closer to the cameraman, she may have suffered a similar fate.

An emotional Sabalenka smashed her racked into the ground once again as Rybakina confirmed her 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win and she went to sit with her boyfirned Georgios Frangulis and her extended coaching team as she tried to come to terms with her first defeat at the US Open since 2023.

With emotions close to the surface, Sabalenka admitted she did not want to make a speech, but she did her best to try and give some thoughts to the huge crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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“The last thing I want to do right now is give a speech but I’ll try my best,” said Sabalenka.

“Obviously I’m disappointed, but I want to congratulate Elena on an incredible year, an incredible result.

“Well deserved. Enjoy it tonight, and have fun. So I can win some titles!

“I wish I could have performed a little bit better, but I guess there’s next year.”

Rybakina was experiencing very different emotions, as she showed more euphoria at the end of this match than we have after many of her previous big wins.

“It’s tough to find words right now, honestly,” said Rybakina

“I didn’t expect anything like this, coming to this tournament. I was dealing with a bit of an injury, but somehow everything aligned together on my side.

“I was doubting on the court and trying to get all the possible balls.

“I’m falling in love with New York more and more, and it’s amazing memories for me.”

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This was a comprehensive win for Rybakina and while we would never have wanted to see a disqualification in a US Open final, Sabalenka’s simmering emotions could have tripped her up if that ball had crashed into the cameraman rather than flashing past him.

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