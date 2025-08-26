Mark Petchey has made a bold declaration about Emma Raducanu’s chances of winning the 2025 US Open.

Raducanu started her campaign at the New York Grand Slam with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of world No 128 Ena Shibahara on the opening day of the event.

It was Raducanu’s first win at Flushing Meadows since she beat Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open final to complete an astonishing run to the title.

The Brit fell in the opening round of the US Open in 2022 and 2024, while she missed the 2023 edition through injury.

Raducanu is currently ranked 36th in the world — her highest ranking while playing a major since the 2022 US Open. The 22-year-old narrowly missed out on a seeding position at this year’s event.

Petchey coached Raducanu between March and August this year, and the collaboration brought positive results.

The former British No 1 has proclaimed that Raducanu is “close” to competing for Grand Slam titles.

“She’s close, I genuinely think she’s close. I really do. She’s got something that you can’t teach, which is complete courage,” Petchey told OLBG.

“She’s an unbelievable athlete. I’d back her in nearly every situation — if she can get sets to four-all — to beat most players.

“And she loves the big stage. And not everybody does love the big stage. Not everybody goes out there and embraces it.

“I honestly say this, and I’m not saying this for effect, I honestly think she could win the US Open. I really do.

“A few things may have to go a certain way for her in terms of certain opponents who, at the moment, don’t match up well for her in game style.

“But if the draw fell in a kind way – and I don’t think the draw needs to fall in a kind way for her to make quarters or semis — I’m talking about fall in a kind way to actually win.”

Petchey recently reflected on his partnership with Raducanu and revealed why the pair stopped working together.

Raducanu hired Francisco Roig as her new coach ahead of the Cincinnati Open.

The Brit will face another qualifier — 149th-ranked Indonesian player Janice Tjen — in the second round.

