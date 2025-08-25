Jannik Sinner lifted his first US Open title in 2024 and is many people’s pick to triumph once again in 2025.

The Italian has already defended his Australian Open title in 2025, though proving to win back-to-back titles in New York has proven a tough challenge over the years.

Here, we look at the exclusive group of men to successfully defend the US Open title.

John McEnroe – 1979-81

McEnroe was the first man in the Open Era to successfully defend the US Open title, and did it on two occasions.

The American beat compatriot and close friend Vitas Gerulaitis to claim his first major singles title at the tournament in 1979, and then defeated legendary rival Bjorn Borg to defend his crown in 1980.

Having downed Borg in the 1980 final, McEnroe again beat the Swede in the 1981 championship match to win the third of his four titles at his home Grand Slam tournament.

Jimmy Connors – 1982-83

After winning titles in 1974, 1976, and 1978, American great Connors claimed back-to-back US Open titles for the first time in 1982 and 1983.

Connors had been beaten in the 1975 and 1977 finals, just missing out on a successful title defence on both occasions.

However, after beating Ivan Lendl in the 1982 final, he again beat the Czech in 1983 to successfully defend his crown, and complete his Open Era joint-record haul of five men’s singles titles.

Ivan Lendl – 1985-87

After losing to Connors in 1982 and 1983, and then McEnroe in 1984, former world No 1 Lendl rallied to win three straight US Open titles from 1985 to 1987.

In a rematch of the previous year’s final, Lendl earned revenge over McEnroe in 1985, before making it two titles in a row thanks to a dominant victory over compatriot Miloslav Mecir in 1986.

Lendl then completed a US Open ‘threepeat’ with victory over Mats Wilander in the 1987 final, and would reach further finals in 1988 and 1989.

Stefan Edberg – 1991-92

After winning two Australian Open and two Wimbledon titles earlier in his career, Swedish star Edberg completed his Grand Slam collection with consecutive triumphs in New York.

Edberg triumphed at the US Open for the first time in 1991, thrashing home favourite and fellow major champion Jim Courier to lift the title.

The Swede then defeated Pete Sampras in four sets to successfully defend his title in 1992, winning the last of his six Grand Slam singles titles.

Pete Sampras – 1995-96

The winner of a joint-record five US Open titles in the Open Era, tennis icon Sampras successfully defended his crown at Flushing Meadows in 1995 and 1996.

After triumphing in 1990 and 1993, Sampras saw off main rival and defending champion Andre Agassi to win his third US Open title in 1995.

Twelve months later, ‘Pistol Pete’ defeated Michael Chang in straight sets to win his fourth title, and would claim his final title at the event in 2002.

Pat Rafter – 1997-98

Rafter ended Sampras’ US Open reign in 1997, and then would become the sixth man in the Open Era to successfully defend the title.

The Australian beat Sampras in the semi-finals in 1997, before fending off surprise finalist Greg Rusedski to win his first Grand Slam title.

Rafter then claimed his second and final major at the US Open twelve months later, defeating compatriot Mark Philippoussis in four sets.

Roger Federer – 2004-08

Matching Sampras and Connors on five titles is Federer, who won all of his US Open titles consecutively during an astonishing period of dominance during the mid-2000s.

Federer thrashed Lleyton Hewitt to win his first US Open title in 2004, and then defeated Andre Agassi in the 2005 final to defend his title.

The Swiss made it three straight titles with victory over Andy Roddick in 2006, before reigning once again in 2007 following a win over Novak Djokovic.

Triumph over Andy Murray in 2008 saw Federer become the first man in the Open Era to win five straight US Open titles, and he nearly defended his title in 2009 – reaching the final before a defeat to Juan Martin del Potro.

To date, Federer’s successful 2008 title defence remains the last time a man defended the title in New York.

