Chris Evert has dismissed talk of any comparisons between her “relationship” with Jimmy Connors and the US Open partnership between Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.

Grand Slam champions Alcaraz and Raducanu have teamed up for the revamped US Open mixed doubles event, which started on Tuesday.

The pair are among the most high-profile partnerships entered into the draw, and anticipation has been building ever since their partnership was confirmed back in June.

There has been a heavy ongoing interest in the two’s partnership, with several – rather unwisely – speculating that Alcaraz and Raducanu are in a romantic relationship, despite no proof of that being the case.

There have been repeated denials from both parties regarding the rumours, with Raducanu commenting further on the “funny” attention placed on her and the Spaniard earlier this week.

“I guess it comes with the territory, people being so curious,” she said.

“I think they’re more curious about this news than any tennis results and tennis news. But I just keep to myself, my private life to one side.

“It’s always funny when people try to find something out, but I try not to read into it so much.”

Both Raducanu and Alcaraz have had to deal with an intense amount of interest when it comes to the unfounded rumours regarding their relationship, though such attention is hardly new.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner’s decision on US Open mixed doubles event revealed after Cincinnati retirement

Why Coco Gauff has left a former world No 6 ‘concerned’ ahead of the US Open

Five decades ago, 18-time Grand Slam champion Evert found herself under the eye of attention thanks to her relationship with fellow tennis great Connors.

Evert was engaged to Connors, an eight-time Grand Slam winner, and their respective Wimbledon women’s and men’s singles triumphs at Wimbledon in 1974 were dubbed the ‘Love Double.’

The relationship between the two American greats ended in 1975, though it is still often discussed within the tennis world.

However, speaking to ESPN earlier this week in regards to Alcaraz and Raducanu, a 70-year-old Evert was quick to dismiss comparisons between the duo, and herself and Connors.

“No, because they’re not having a relationship,” said Evert.

“I’m so glad I came up in the ’70s, not in this day and age. Because, I mean, jeez, you’re controversial and talked about no matter what you do.”

Alcaraz and Raducanu received a wildcard into the revamped and controversial 16-team mixed doubles event in New York, which will take place across two days – ahead of main-draw men’s and women’s singles action.

The pair face a tough opening-round against top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper, who are among the provisional favourites for the title.

Alcaraz also faces a tough turnaround from the Cincinnati Open, having lifted the title at the Masters 1000 event only yesterday.

Read Next: US Open mixed doubles – how tennis chiefs turned a big opportunity into a farce