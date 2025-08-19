Jannik Sinner has made his decision on his US Open mixed doubles participation, and as was widely expected, the Italian star has withdrawn.

The news comes after illness forced Sinner to retire when he was trailing Carlos Alcaraz 0-5 in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final on Monday.

Sinner was due to begin his campaign at the revamped US Open mixed doubles event today — the opening day of the tournament.

The world No 1 was set to partner Katerina Siniakova, an 11-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and the current women’s doubles world No 2. However, the duo have been removed from the schedule.

Sinner and Siniakova were scheduled to face the pairing of Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic at 5pm in New York. A replacement team is yet to be announced by the US Open.

The Italian teamed up with Siniakova after his original partner, Emma Navarro, pulled out last week.

In an unprecedented change, this year’s US Open mixed doubles event features 16 teams: eight based on the combined singles rankings of the two players and eight wildcard teams.

The reimagined tournament at the New York Grand Slam will take place on August 19 and 20 in the week before the singles events begin at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner News

In the Cincinnati trophy ceremony, Sinner was apologetic to the crowd as he explained he was unable to continue due to illness.

“I’m super sorry to disappoint you,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“From yesterday, I didn’t feel great, I thought I would [get better] during the night, but it got worse. I tried to come out and make it a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very sorry for all of you.

“I know some of you on Monday have to work or do something else, so I’m really sorry. I’m sorry to disappoint but sometimes it’s like this and we have to accept it.”

In his press conference, Sinner said: “Yes, of course, disappointed. Didn’t feel great from yesterday. Also during the night, I thought I would recover a bit better, but it was not the case.

“And I just tried to go out for the fans, trying to give a match. That’s the reason why I went on the court, but it was not meant to be for me today. So, you know, it happens.

“And, but another way, I don’t want to take anything away from Carlos. He had a great week, great, great tournament again. And, and now the main focus, obviously, is for, for, for US Open. And yeah, now recovery is the most important. And then we see.”

Sinner is the defending champion at the US Open, with the men’s singles event set to begin on Sunday August 24.

