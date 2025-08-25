Emma Raducanu has opened up on the information she is has been given by new coach Francisco Roig, after getting her US Open campaign off to a flying start.

The British No 1 was in clinical form on Louis Armstrong Stadium as she beat Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2.

She then sat down with Sky Sports to assess the impact made by her latest coach Francisco Roig, who has been part of her team since he time with Mark Petchey came to an end after Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal’s former coach Roig was vocal and animated as he watched her win against Shibahara and Raducanu gave a positive update on the early phase of their partnership, as he suggest the message that has really hit a chord is the suggestion that she does not need to play perfect tennis in every match.

“I’m really enjoying working with Francis. He’s a great person to have on and off the court,” Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis.

“He is chatty and great fun off the court, we have a lot of laughs which definitely helps. He’s great at having that calm and composure about him, reassuring me that all the work we’re doing off the court doesn’t need to pay off straight away but I know we are working towards something and building day by day.

“I can be pretty tough on myself sometimes. He just helps a lot with trying not to be such a perfectionist.”

“I think the biggest milestones are I put a lot of trust in what I’m doing with Francisco on the practice court,” said Raducanu.

“I think we’re just working really well, doing the right stuff on the practice court, and I just feel like I’m improving. To take confidence from what I’m doing behind the scenes and not just because I have won these matches on the tour. I’m doing a lot day to day. It’s going well, and I’m enjoying it.

“I’m enjoying getting better, and the process of feeling like at the end of the day I’m satisfied I got a little bit better, and just repeating it. I think that’s probably the biggest success and reason to why I feel the way I do right now.”

She was also asked about the words of encouragement provided by Roig, as she insisted it is hard to hear too much when she is in the heat of battle.

“I really don’t hear much at all. It’s really difficult unless you’re at the box and you’re speaking very close and looking, it’s so hard to hear,” she added.

“I probably don’t take in much of what he’s saying, but I think, when I feel like I really need it, then I will go and look and will understand.

“But for the most part, especially when you’re in a match like Sunday, I felt like I had most things kind of under control on my side of the court. I just want to stay in my zone and keep going with what I’m doing.”