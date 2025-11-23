Emma Raducanu set tongue wagging when she posted an image on her Instagram account featuring a ‘mystery’ man, with the British media quick to try and uncover who was captured in the image.

Raducanu posted a photograph of her walking down the Fulham Road in London, with a female friend joined by a male acquaintance who has been named by the tabloid media as New Zealander Jack Coman.

He was also spotted at Twickenham sitting just behind Raducanu as she watched England’s Rigby team beat New Zealand’s All Blacks earlier this month, where the 2021 US Open champion was a guest of honour for the match.

Four years after her US Open win, the media’s fascination in Raducanu’s story on and off the court remains intense, with her decision to share images of her life on an Instagram account that has almost three million followers allowing the media to spin the rumours around the 23-year-old.

Raducanu avoid talking about her off-court life in public, but she accepts her celebrity status makes her a target for speculation.

“I guess it comes with the territory, people being so curious,” she said.

“I think they’re more curious about this news than any tennis results and tennis news. But I just keep to myself, my private life to one side. It’s always funny when people try to find something out, but I try not to read into it so much.”

Raducanu was romantically linked with world No 1 male player Carlos Alcaraz earlier this year, especially as the duo played together in the US Open mixed doubles competition back in September.

The duo took part in joint media event for their sponsors Evian last summer at Wimbledon, with some images of the duo viewed as evidence that they were spending time together.

In fact, they were merely working on a promotional event for Evian, with Raducanu brushing off the romance rumours.

“I’ve known him for years,” said Raducanu. “Wimbledon 2021 was the first time I started getting to know him, and I had a good run there and then also again in the US Open in 2021.

“We have a good relationship still. He’s obviously overtaken me a lot, but it’s nice that we have that from a while ago.

“I think for all of us, we really kind of value those connections that we had from when we were young because when you become a bit more known or a bit more successful, you just find yourself reverting back to people you knew from a young age because you’re like, that’s a real genuine connection.

“Because it becomes very busy and you have a lot more friends but the ones that you’ve known for a long time mean a lot more to you.”

Some media pundits have questioned whether the debate around the private life of Raducanu would not be so intense if she was a male player.

However, that theory is hard to justify after Alcaraz was also asked about his love life in an awkward moment during a press conference at the ATP Finals in Turin earlier this month.

Alcaraz looked a little confused when bizarrely asked a female reporter asked the question about his romantic life, with the Spaniard confirming he was single.