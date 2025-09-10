Carlos Alcaraz partied the night away in New York after his US Open title run because “who hasn’t enjoyed themselves at 22?”

The 22-year-old had a memorable month in the United States as he not only won the US Open, but also the Cincinnati Open as he finished his North American hard-court swing with a 13-0 win-loss record, having dropped only three sets during the two tournaments.

Once the formalities following his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over his great rival Jannik Sinner were done, Alcaraz and those close to him went out to celebrate his sixth Grand Slam title as they enjoyed the vibrant nightlife in the Big Apple.

The 22-year-old and his friends were spotted at the Chez Margaux private club in New York where annual memberships cost between $1,800-$2,600 (about £1,300-£2,000) with initiation fees $1,000-$2,000 (£740-£1,500)

The likes of Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz and Gigi Hadid are regular visitors to the Parisian-styled Chez and Alcaraz and his fellow guests were treated to private performances by Cardi B and Kid Laroi on Sunday evening.

Other celebrities on the night included Jamie Foxx, Lenny Kravitz, Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o, Adrien Brody and Kevin Hart and Alcaraz posted a picture with Brody on Instagram the following day.

Models Brianna Bardhi and Tika Camaj were also in attendance, and the former shared pictures of Alcaraz on her socials after the event while several others also took to Instagram to post about the US Open champion’s night out in Manhattan.

There is no doubt that Alcaraz’s celebrations were much-deserved and he is not shying away from the fact that he likes to party, when the time is right.

Following the release of his Netflix documentary Carlos Alcaraz: My Way in April, some questioned his commitment to tennis, but he answered questions about his professional during tournaments in the best possible fashion in New York.

After his US Open win, El Pais asked him if the criticism of being a “party animal and someone who lacked commitment”, fueled his run and he replied: “No, no, it was personal motivation. Obviously, since the documentary came out, there has been a lot of talk about it, and it has really paid off. People say I like to party a lot… And I like to enjoy myself! Who doesn’t like to enjoy themselves?”

The 22-year-old added: “I think that’s why we work, why we suffer, why we spend so much time away from home; so that we can then have our moments and our fun.

“Everyone enjoys it in their own way and, personally, yes, I like to go out, because I’m 22. Who hasn’t done that at that age? Who hasn’t enjoyed themselves at 22? I like to have a good time with my family and friends, whether it’s partying or not, with other more relaxed plans… It’s about having quality time at home so that I’m motivated for the tournaments.”

Alcaraz made his breakthrough at the top when he was just a teenager as he won his maiden Grand Slam, the 2022 US Open, at the age of 19 and in the process became the youngest-ever world No 1 in men’s tennis.

But three years later he is maturing.

“We are maturing and growing up, learning to deal with many situations, but I still have the same enthusiasm as before,” he told El Pais. “I’m trying to manage all this as best I can, because it’s not easy, but when things are going well off the court, it’s not unusual for them to go well on the court too.

“One thing is linked to the other. That’s what we’ve improved the most. Off the court, I’ve improved a lot and realized how important it is to take care of all the details to be perfect. I think that’s been my biggest progress.

“I try to be very careful about everything I say and how I say it, because sometimes it can be greatly magnified.”