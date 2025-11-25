Iga Swiatek is up to third place in the all-time prize money list in women’s tennis, but her on-court earnings only represent a fraction of her total income during her time at the top of the game.

The Polish star made her big breakthrough when she won the 2020 French Open final, which was played out during the curious year when the Covid pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Swiatek backed that up with a hat-trick of French Open titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024, while also adding a US Open title to her collection four years ago and a first Wimbledon title win last summer.

Her dominance on the WTA Tour has allowed her to back up her financial mountain to an impressive $43,640,490, with that total moving her ahead of Venus Williams in the all-time list.

Swiatek has a long way to go before she usurps Serena Williams’ total of $94,816,730, which is the record prize money earned but a female player in the history of the game.

Swiatek’s wealth on court is matched by some lucrative sponsorship deals off it, with Rolex one of A-list companies that have a deal in place with Swiatek.

Reports suggest Swiatek was the third-highest-paid female athlete of 2024, with an estimated $13m in sponsorship deal, adding to her prize money of $8,540,693.

One of her biggest deals is with On Shoes, with the company Roger Federer is an investor, who signed up Swiatek as their first major tennis brand ambassador. She wears On shoes and clothing on court and the company uses her on their tennis promotional content.

German motoring giant Porsche is another of Swiatek’s partners, while she also has a deal with Infosys, with that deal seeing her name up in lights on major billboard campaigns at airports around the world.

She is also an ambassador for luxury beauty brand Lancome, with all of those deals likely to involve bonus payments if she achieves major successes on court, such as her Wimbledon win last July.

Swiatek’s reluctance to put herself in the spotlight and the nasty social media abuse that has come her way mean her social media accounts are not as revealing as some tennis players.

While world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is happy to share images of her holiday and her romantic life, Swiatek likes to keep her private life a little more secretive.

She spoke about the challenge she faces trying to avoid attention when she is back home in Poland in an interview with the Tennis Channel.

“In Poland, it’s not possible anymore,” she said when asked if she can enjoy a quiet life in Poland.

“I can’t really say how to do that because it’s just not possible. I’m spending more time in my apartment or at my friends’ apartments. I’m not really going out a lot because I know I’ll be watched.

“I can accept it when it’s at work and I’m going to a practice and everything, but for example, when it’s close to my home and I’m having just to walk with a friend or with a family member, I’d rather them not do that because that’s my time off.

“I had an incident after Miami when I was home and paparazzi followed me almost to my apartment. I stopped them and said, ‘Ok, tomorrow I’m going to practice. You can take photos of me when I go there, but this is off-limits’.

“They kind of understand sometimes. I understand what their job is about and we can have a nice collaboration if they want to be supportive and they understand.”

Even though Swiatek is reluctant to promote her brand online, she remains one of the most fascinating and highest-paid female athletes in the world, as she lets her tennis do her talking for her.