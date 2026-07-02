Iga Swiatek’s dominant win against Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon set up a third meeting between the Pole and Alex Eala.

The pair have split their previous two meetings, with Alex Eala defeating Swiatek at the 2025 Miami Open and the Pole enacting revenge at the Madrid Open last year.

Alex Eala has beaten Renata Zarazúa and Maya Joint to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Swiatek, meanwhile, has beaten Taylor Townsend and Pliskova, in what has been a very difficult start to her Wimbledon title defence.

Asked what she makes of Eala’s grass court came ahead of their Wimbledon meeting, Swiatek said: “Well, I don’t particularly know her game on grass. Obviously I can watch a little bit. I know how she plays because we played already.

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“She has a tricky game. I can assume that on grass it’s even more tricky because of the surface. For sure, she’s using her strengths, the change of rhythm and everything.

“I will prepare and I’ll be ready. But it will be a good challenge for me because, yeah, she doesn’t give that rhythm. I will need to be ready for different kinds of shots.”

Eala has enjoyed a very impressive stint on grass this season, so she will not be an easy opponent for Swiatek at Wimbledon.

The Filipina star won the Birmingham Open on the grass and followed it up by reaching the semi-finals of the Berlin Open.

Those results helped Eala climb into seeded contention for the Grand Slamand she’s made use of a slightly easier draw by breaking new ground at major level at Wimbledon.

In her post-match press conference after her match with Joint, Eala looked ahead to facing Swiatek for the first time this season.

I think it’s going to be tough for me. I’m going to try to make it tough for her, as well,” she said. “You know, it’s a different surface than we’ve played at before, so I think there should be — definitely there should be some different aspects to the last time.

“I mean, she’s won a slam on grass. She’s won a slam on clay. Has she won a slam on hard? I don’t know. She’s won a slam on hard, so, I mean, you know, I’m expecting a great challenge. But I think I’m ready for it. I’m ready to face it head on, yeah.”

Eala and Swiatek will play each other on Saturday, 4th July, with the order of play yet to be confirmed by Wimbledon.