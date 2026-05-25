Iga Swiatek has shared a message on social media after she began her campaign at the 2026 French Open with a dominant straight-set win.

The world No 3 crushed 136th-ranked Australian wildcard Emerson Jones 6-1, 6-2 in her opening round match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday.

The 24-year-old Polish star, who is a former world No 1, is aiming to win her fifth title at Roland Garros and seventh Grand Slam crown overall.

Swiatek‘s victory improved her record at the clay-court major to a remarkable 41-3.

In a post on her Instagram account after her first round win, Swiatek highlighted the importance of making a strong start at Roland Garros.

“No matter how many times I have played @rolandgarros in the past, it’s always the first match that puts me on track and sets the rhythm,” Swiatek wrote. “I’m happy to be in the next round.”

French Open News

French Open: Iga Swiatek ‘looks impossible to beat’, according to former world No 1

WTA French Open: Points being dropped by Gauff, Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Raducanu, Eala

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

In her on-court interview, Swiatek said: “Well, I’m just really happy to play on this court, and first matches are always for getting used to the conditions and everything.

“And I’m really happy with the way I played today, tactically, and I felt the ball good. It was a good first match, for sure.”

Asked if she still needs to find her mark again each year on Court Philippe Chatrier, Swiatek added: “Yeah, I mean, come on… nothing comes easy.

“Honestly, I feel like with more titles, it’s even a bit harder, because everyone expects of you to be ready always and play perfectly.

“So, no, you need to stay humble and not take anything for granted and work your way from the beginning of the tournament to play good.

“Especially after Rome, where it was pretty cold and much more heavy; the court seems totally different here, so you need to adjust, for sure.

“Physically, I feel like I’m ready for both [types of conditions]. We already played in many tournaments in this kind of heat.”

Swiatek will play world No 35 Sara Bejlek in her second round match at the French Open.

READ NEXT: WTA Rankings: How Elena Rybakina can overtake Aryna Sabalenka at No 1 after French Open

