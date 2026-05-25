Former British No 1 Johanna Konta has given her verdict on Emma Raducanu’s first round defeat at the 2026 French Open.

Raducanu was beaten 6-0, 7-6(4) by world No 68 Solana Sierra on the opening day of main draw action at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The world No 39 lost 10 of the first 11 games against her 21-year-old Argentine opponent before she battled back from a double break down in the second set to force a tiebreak.

Raducanu arrived at the Paris Grand Slam following a straight-set loss to Diane Parry in Strasbourg last week — which was her first match since Indian Wells in March.

The 2021 US Open champion missed scheduled tournaments in Miami, Linz, Madrid and Rome due to a post-viral illness, having contracted a virus during the Middle East swing in February.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Konta assessed that Raducanu “needs to add her game.”

“I think people are obviously aware of her, the players will know who she is, which is where the good and the bad is,” said Konta, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 4.

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“There is the knowledge, that she can do well when she’s playing well. But players are used to how she plays, so she needs to add her game.

“It’s a double-edged sword. She will always be a Grand Slam champion, which is a fact, but players are a lot more prepared now when she steps onto the court.”

Following the match, Raducanu spoke about her health after her struggles with illness.

“I’ve been struggling with a cough for the last few weeks,” said the 23-year-old Brit.

“Otherwise, my symptoms have been good. I’ve just been left with a lingering cough.

“I think the clay kinda irritates it a little, but overall health wise I feel good. Just a lingering cough.”

Raducanu added: “I think it will help me. I think I haven’t played matches, and it’s obviously very difficult coming in not having had any matches towards the back end of the clay season and these girls have had tournament after tournament of confidence and wins. So I think that was pretty tricky for me.”

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