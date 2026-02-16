Polish tennis journalist Dominik Senkowski has described reports that Iga Swiatek has parted ways with Wim Fissette as “disinformation”

Six-time Grand Slam Swiatek started working with renowned Belgian coach Fissette in October 2024 and the partnership was initially off to a slow start with the Pole failing to not only win a title, but also reach a final during the first few months of 2025

However, things clicked during the grass-court season as Swiatek reached her first final of the year at the Bad Homburg Open, finishing runner-up to Jessica Pegula, before going on to win Wimbledon to complete the Surface Slam.

She also won the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open and WTA 500 Korea Open to take her career singles tally to 25 before helping Poland to the United Cup title at the beginning of January.

But Swiatek will be the first to admit she has been sluggish in recent months as she lost in the round robin of the WTA Finals last November, while she was beaten in straight sets by Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and in three sets by Maria Sakkari at last week’s Qatar Open.

Following her recent struggles, rumours swirled that she has split from Wissette, but Sport.Pl journalist Dominik Senkowski.

“As I’ve managed to confirm, this is FAKE NEWS. Iga Świątek is not parting ways with Wim Fissette,” he wrote on X.

“Generally, I’d brush off the topic, but I see that more media outlets and tennis journalists have started repeating this information. We really need to watch out for disinformation these days.”

The social media post added that Swiatek has decided to work with Argentina’s Carlos Rodriguez – who has coached Justine Henin and Amanda Anisimova – on a trial basis.

Senkowski added: “And the tweet from that Twitter user has already been deleted. Just like, for example, the post from the Spanish tennis portal Punto de Break, which was referring to it, and then the further reposts/shares by journalists of that Spanish post, etc.”

Swiatek admitted after her loss to Sakkari that she needs to go back to the drawing board to figure out what is going wrong in matches, but there was no hint of splitting with Fissette, who has coached the likes of Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka.

And Swiatek and Fissette will have a lot of time to eke out the problems as the Pole won’t be in action at this week’s Dubai Tennis Championships due to a “schedule change” with her next tournament the Indian Wells Open in March.

