Former WTA Tour star Laura Robson has given her verdict on Iga Swiatek’s crushing loss to Elena Rybakina at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Swiatek fell 6-3, 1-6, 0-6 to world No 6 and 2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina in her second round robin match at the season-ending championships.

The defeat comes after Swiatek destroyed reigning Australian Open champion and world No 7 Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 in her opening match in Riyadh.

Laura Robson reacts to Elena Rybakina beating Iga Swiatek at 2025 WTA Finals

Laura Robson lauded Elena Rybakina’s performance against Iga Swiatek and identified the ways the Kazakh improved to turn the match around

The former British No 1 thinks Swiatek “hit panic mode” after Rybakina made adjustments in the second set

Robson said it is “not a good sign” that Swiatek was frequently talking to her coach Wim Fissette

In the opening set, Swiatek made five winners to six unforced errors, while Rybakina registered just one winner and 17 unforced errors.

There was a seismic shift, though, as Swiatek recorded seven winners and an alarming 36 unforced errors across the second and third sets. Rybakina, meanwhile, hit 19 winners to 17 unforced errors in the second and third sets combined.

Robson’s assessment of Rybakina’s comeback

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Robson was full of praise for the tactical changes Rybakina implemented after losing the first set.

“It’s so impressive how she [Rybakina] did not panic after the first set,” said the former world No 27.

Tennis News

Iga Swiatek’s biggest problem exposed again after crushing defeat at WTA Finals

What Elena Rybakina dismantling Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals means for the pair’s qualification hopes

“She got back to work and made the changes that were necessary. She took half a step back with her neutral position once the rally started, so she had some more time on the forehand to play with and what a difference that made.

“Every time she had it at a mid-court position, it was a put away. That is when you see Swiatek start to panic, when she feels she doesn’t have time and she can’t make herself known in the point.

“It was a really strong performance; the serve picked up for sure. From courtside, it was clear that she was getting more shape to Swiatek’s backhand return, but the first [serve] picked up as well in terms of speed, and she completely turned that match around.”

What Robson said about Swiatek

Robson suggested that Swiatek was caught off guard by Rybakina’s adjustments and claimed the six-time Grand Slam champion panicked as a result.

“She (Swiatek) did not anticipate the changes Rybakina made after the first set. From there, that’s where the panic mode was hit by Swiatek,” the Brit said.

“She just felt like she couldn’t do anything out there. You could see she was talking to Wim Fissette and lots of hands signals. That was not a good sign.

“Serving to Swiatek’s backhand made a difference. Then the willingness to compete when the rallies were over three shots was an issue. It’s tough when you are being outplayed.

“On a court like this, when it’s bouncing up so much, she probably didn’t know what the tactics would be. It didn’t really feel like there was a Plan B, but so much of that was to do with how well Rybakina was playing.”

What next for Rybakina and Swiatek at the WTA Finals?

Rybakina has already ensured she will finish top of Group Serena Williams, and she can conclude the round robin stage with a 3-0 record if she beats Madison Keys on Wednesday.

Swiatek will take on Amanda Anisimova, and the winner will progress to the knockout stage with Rybakina.

READ NEXT: Questions over Madison Keys’ health and next WTA Finals match after no handshake

