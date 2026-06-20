Jack Draper has opened up about his injury struggles and his partnership with Andy Murray ahead of his long-awaited return to action in Eastbourne.

Former world No 4 Draper has been sidelined since 13 April, when he was forced to retire from his first round match at the Barcelona Open due to a knee injury.

Draper has since suffered a host of physical setbacks that have caused him to delay his return to the tour.

After missing the clay-court Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, as well as Roland Garros, Draper pulled out of this week’s Queen’s Club Championships, where he had planned to play.

The 24-year-old cut short his 2025 season after withdrawing from the US Open due to a bone stress injury in his left arm — an issue that kept him out for over five months before he made a comeback in February.

In an interview with the LTA ahead of next week’s Eastbourne Open, Draper said: “I feel good. I’m very excited to be back at a tournament again, especially Eastbourne.

“I haven’t played here in four years now so I’m really happy to be back.

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“I’ve been injured for a long time. A lot of setbacks, a lot of struggle. Especially in this last year. But I’ve kept on going, kept working really hard and I’m just pumped to be back at a tournament to be honest.

“I’m going to give my all like I always do on a match court. To be here, to be feeling good in my body, to be ready and able to compete, let’s see what happens.”

Draper added three-time major champion Murray to his coaching team for the grass season, and he is delighted to be working with the British legend.

“Andy is amazing, to be honest,” Draper said.

“I have a great relationship with him off the court, but on the court, there’s not many people more knowledgeable than Andy. He’s been an amazing support to me.

“I don’t think anyone can understand what it’s like (having injuries) until you’ve gone through it. Andy obviously has been through so much in his career – many setbacks, many injuries, many adversities, but he always came through them.

“He was incredibly good at coming back and showing what he’s all about. Having him in my corner has been great from that aspect as well.

“It’s nice that he believes in my tennis and it’s about the progress. It’s about the journey. It’s not about one or two tournaments, it’s what I’m doing on the practice court every day, especially after my injuries. To keep progressing, to keep developing my game for the long term.

“He’s really tried to instil that in me in this period when I’ve maybe been a bit impatient.”

The 2025 Indian Wells Masters champion added: “This grass-court season, I just want to get out there and compete again.

“It’s been many weeks and months now doing the same thing, trying to get my body to cooperate, get back on the match court and I’ve earned that right now.

“I’m here to compete, and I’m focused on winning the match and doing the best I can. But there’s nothing like competing in front of people. It’s a feeling you miss. It makes me complete when I’m doing that.”

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