The BBC have announced an all-star list of names who will be part of their Wimbledon coverage for the 2026 event.

Andre Agassi, Jamie Murray OBE, Genie Bouchard and Laura Robson are the new names joining as pundits, while the likes of John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Pat Cash, and Tim Henman will be returning.

The BBC’s coverage of Wimbledon has often come under fire over the years, particularly in the wake of TNT Sports’ impressive coverage of the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Boasting several tennis legends, it is often difficult for the BBC to compete when it comes to Wimbledon, but Andy Murray has given the corporation some more guidance.

Speaking about what he would like to see the BBC do with Wimbledon in an interview with BBC Sport, he said: “I would like to see a little bit more debate on screen.

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“I would like to see a bit more back and forth with some of the commentators. Just different opinions from people. I want to learn when I’m watching it, so I’ll tune in a little bit and see how he [Jamie Murray] gets on.”

Asked to offer his brother some tips as he joins the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, Murray joked: “Just better knowledge, really. I don’t know how you gain that, but maybe watch a bit of tennis!”

Both of the Murray brothers have extensive history with the Grand Slam, having both lifted the trophy in their separate specialist.

Andy won the Wimbledon singles title on two occasions, in 2013 and 2016, while Jamie won two mixed doubles titles at the Grand Slam in 2007 and 2017.

He played alongside Jelena Janković for his first Wimbledon victory and then paired with Martina Hingis a decade later to claim his second.

This year, Andy will return to Wimbledon in a coaching capacity as he oversees Jack Draper’s return from injury. The pair have been working together on the grass over the last few weeks and Draper is set to return to competitive action at the Eastbourne Open before his appearance at Wimbledon.

It will be his first time in the coaching box at Wimbledon, as his coaching partnership with Novak Djokovic was ended before the Grand Slam in 2025.

Wimbledon takes place between June 29th and July 12th, with extended coverage taking place in the UK between BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Iplayer.

The coverage will be hosted by Clare Balding CBE and Isa Guha MBE, while McEnroe, Navratilova, Cash, Henman, Annabel Croft, Kyle Edmund, Agassi, Murray, Bouchard and Robson will be the pundits.