Carlos Alcaraz has been sorely missed from ATP Tour action after suffering a wrist injury during his first round match at the Barcelona Open earlier this year.

The injury has kept Alcaraz out of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, Roland Garros, Queen’s, and Wimbledon, and there is no real sign that the World No. 2 will be back any time soon.

Alcaraz’s next potential tournament could be the Canadian Open, which is set to take place during the first week of August. That would mean the Spaniard has missed nearly four months of action.

As Alcaraz tries to get to the bottom of his wrist issues, Spanish outlet La Verdad have issued an update on the World No. 2’s progress from the injury.

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They are reporting that Alcaraz is set to undergo an MRI as he looks for answers to the depth and severity of the injury that has plagued him for much of the 2026 season.

MRI’s are designed to produced detailed images of the body and will give Alcaraz, and his team, an idea of just how good the headling has been on his wrist.

In the mean time, Alcaraz has yet again be praised for the way he has dealt with his wrist injury from a Spanish tennis legend.

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, who won four Grand Slam titles in her career, spoke to Eurosport Spain about Alcaraz’s wrist injury.

“Well, as I said, with any injury, it’s crucial to be well-prepared,” said the three-time Roland Garros champion. “You’re not going to come back sooner just because you want to play or because you’re eager to compete, because the injury, depending on what it is, can worsen.”

She believes Alcaraz taking the right amount of time out is the best call for his career, despite the sadness that comes with his longest absence from tennis yet.

“Rest and recovery are extremely important. Carlos needs to recover fully. Because it’s a long-term career. I imagine Carlos must be anxious, eager to play, because no one wants to compete more than he does.

“With a hand injury, which is the one you use to hold the racket, you have to be at 100% to be able to hit the shots. I’m convinced they’ll come back at 100% to be back up there again. That’s what we fans want from the outside, for them to be fit and able to compete with their best tennis.”

Alcaraz has not dropped down the ATP Tour rankings in his absence, although just 2370 ranking points seperate him and Alexander Zverev in third.

Should Zverev perform well at the Halle Open and Wimbledon, there is every chance he can overtake the star and become the new World No. 2.