Andre Agassi didn’t hold back and he offered up a withering assessment of Jannik Sinner’s demise at the French Open in an outspoken appearance on TNT Sports in America.

Sinner was the red-hot favourite to win this year’s title at Roland Garros, with his great rival and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out injured.

He appeared to be cruising to victory against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, but booking temperatures in Paris struck down the world No 1 and he went from the brink of victory to losing the final two sets 6-1, 6-1 in an alarming collapse.

Sinner didn’t try to offer up any excuses after his defeat and insisted the heat should not be used as an excuse, but now tennis legend Agassi has reopened the debate on the manner of the Italian’s exit.

In a withering assessment given to the TNT Sports network in America, Agassi refused to pull any punches as he questioned Sinner’s preparations for the second Grand Slam of 2026 in comments that are certain to cause a huge stir.

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The twist in this story is that Agassi used to work with Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill in his own playing days and that additional fact makes these comments seem even more pointed.

“Sinner going out was huge,” said Agassi. “I mean, I had a body clock of about four hours when I played. And if you gave me hot conditions, it dropped to about 3:45 or 3:50. I didn’t change a lot. If you gave me great conditions maybe I could stretch it to 4:10 to 4:15.

“But to go from him playing five-and-a-half hours last year in the finals and then having the heat tap him out in an hour and 45, there’s a difference between being fit and being prepared.

“I have to point at a flaw in that kind of preparation because there’s something you can do about that.

“It’s not that that dude doesn’t work hard. It’s not that he’s not fit. He was one game away and the whole draw opened up. We all thought we’d see him not even lose a set.”

Agassi’s unforgiving verdict continued as he suggested Sinner needs to solve his physical problems to compete at the top.

“I’m sure he has a staff of doctors and people. But I mean repeating the same thing twice and expecting a different result that’s where I call a little Yahtzee on all of it,” Agassi said on TNT. “He needs to figure out what to change. He may need to bring someone in. It’s got to be some form of hydration issue.

“I know before I went out there in Australia and played in best three-out-of-five in hot conditions, I’m drinking 10 to 12 litres of water within 24 hours of that match, plus my carb ratio, four to one protein over carbs, you know that sort of deal. But you have to force it.

“It’s better to have it in you and not need it than to need it and not have it. I question his intake and if he’s doing it properly. I know nothing about his preparation.

“I know he can play for five-and-a-half hours—he’s proven it—I know he’s the best player on the planet right now.

“But I also know there’s no excuse for him to run into a wall at one hour, 45 [minutes].”

Sinner is certain to be asked about Agassi’s comments when he next faces the media, with Agassi’s pointed comments likely to reignite the debate over his shock defeat at Roland Garros.

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