Jannik Sinner is in a strange place following Roland Garros, but the World No. 1 will be hoping to bounce back by defending his Wimbledon title.

The Italian was the overwhelming favourite to win Roland Garros this year, particularly due to his domination on the European clay court swing.

Sinner won Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome back-to-back, but his extended schedule running up to Roland Garros ended up being his kryptonite.

Fatigue issues led to his capitulation in his second round match at Roland Garros, as he lost to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in five sets.

Sinner has been conducting medical tests to get to the bottom of his health issues ahead of Wimbledon, where he is looking to win his first Grand Slam title of the year.

The Italian was not expected to play any grass court events ahead of the Grand Slam, having confirmed he would not play the Halle Open, but that has changed.

Instead of a four-week break after his early Roland Garros defeat, Sinner will now only have three weeks off between competitions.

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The World No. 1 has been announced to play the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in London ahead of Wimbledon.

He will joins the likes of Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, and Roland Garros finalist Flavio Cobolli at the event, which takes place between June 23rd and 27th.

In a press release, Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic tournament director, Nikhil Waugh, said: “As we celebrate the 32nd year of the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, we are thrilled to welcome Jannik Sinner to our exceptional player line-up.

“We are equally delighted to welcome Boodles and BNP Paribas as new partners in 2026, bringing fresh experiences and meaningful initiatives to the event.

“The tournament has always represented the perfect harmony of elite sport and sophisticated hospitality, and thanks to the creativity and generosity of all our partners, this year’s experience will be more refined and immersive than ever before.”

Several tennis legends are also set to play the exhibition event, with the likes of David Ferrer, Marcos Baghdatis, Monica Puig, and Michael Change slated to appear.

The exhibition event culminates the day before the Wimbledon main draw, so at the very least it will give the World No. 1 a chance to acclimatise to grass courts.

Sinner has claimed two grass court titles in his career: the 2024 Halle Open and the 2025 Wimbledon title, but it is statistically his worst-performing surface.

Ahead of his appearance on the surface this year, the Italian holds a career record of 29 victories and 10 defeats on grass. That equates to a 74% win rate, which is worse than his performance on clay and hardcourts.