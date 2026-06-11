Jannik Sinner has undergone several rigorous tests over the past few days as his medical team look to get to the bottom of the health problems that contributed to his Roland Garros exit.

The world No 1 was the hot favourite to win this year’s French Open exit as he went into the clay-court Grand Slam with a 29-match winning streak after winning five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

And 29 wins in a row became 30 as he comfortably won his opening match in Paris and then looked to be in cruise control in the second round against Juan Manuel Cerundolo as he was serving for the match 5-3 in the third set.

Sinner, though, suffered one of the most extraordinary collapses in modern history as he lost serve and won only another two games with the Argentine winning 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1.

After the match, Sinner revealed that he felt ill on the morning of the second-round encounter, while the searing heat also contributed to his downfall.

It is not the first time that the Italian has struggled during a long match as he also suffered a collapse during last year’s French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner had three match points, but Alcaraz saved them and went on to win in five sets.

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The four-time Grand Slam winner underwent a series of tests at Serie A giants Juventus’ J|Medical facility in Turin last week, but was given the all clear as doctors didn’t find anything wrong.

However, his team wanted a second opinion and opted for a series of tests at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan this week.

According to Corriere della Sera, the 25-year-old spent four hours at the facility on Monday as he was “turned inside out” for “instrumental and functional tests, including a stress electrocardiogram, a Holter monitor, and a cardiac MRI”.

He was back at San Raffaele on Tuesday morning and once again consulted several specialists, but left at around 12:30 local time and had “the envelope containing the results of his tests”.

And the Italian paper adds, “According to leaks from his staff, the tests revealed no worrying signs. Nothing to prevent the tennis player from resuming training today [Wednesday].”

But while his team will be happy that he has been given the all-clear, there will no doubt still be concerns that the reason for his poor health on the day of his match against Cerundolo and subsequent collapse remains a mystery.

Sinner will have a two-week training block before he starts his title defence at Wimbledon on 29 July, as he decided not to enter any warm-up events for the grass-court Grand Slam.

With Alcaraz also unable to play at the All England Club due to injury, the Italian is guaranteed to remain No 1 in the rankings after the tournament.