Tennis great Jim Courier has said it would be an “absolute shock” if Jannik Sinner does not reach the final of the 2026 Australian Open after the Italian star’s opening round win.

In his first match of the 2026 season, Sinner was leading 6-2, 6-1 against world No 93 Hugo Gaston when the Frenchman retired due to injury.

The world No 2 broke Gaston twice in each set and saved the three break points he faced, which were in the opening game of the match.

Sinner, the two-time reigning Australian Open champion, is seeking his third title at Melbourne Park and fifth Grand Slam overall.

Courier — a four-time major champion and former world No 1 — reacted to Sinner’s victory on Rod Laver Arena in his role as a TNT Sports expert.

“It’s hard to see him really struggling given how consistent he is in the past few seasons,” said the American.

“He has automated all of his shots. He picks the right shots to play, he is unbelievable at defence, then he has an onslaught of shots to play offensively from everywhere you look.

“The serve has got significantly more consistent since the US Open since he changed his ball toss where he had a bad serving day and he’s been a completely different server since that, which gives him a leg up in his rallies.

“It would be an absolute shock if he doesn’t make the final.”

Tim Henman, a former world No 4, assessed that it is “scary” that Sinner has added more variety to his game.

“Jannik had all the answers,” the Brit said. “This is another example of how Sinner has bought that variation to his game using the drop shots and setting up the break point opportunity.

“It’s just a way that Sinner is able to come in, the first proper match of the year… he did play an exhibition against [Carlos] Alcaraz, but I wouldn’t read anything into that. He did look so efficient, so impressive with his ball striking, his movement was good, but this is the real deal.

“This is him coming out, first match of the year as defending champion in a Grand Slam and he just hits the ground running.

“Even in that first game, down love-40. I mean, it’s not the ideal start, but then five points in a row. I think he hit three aces in that game, and he holds serve and he was just very much all business.

“Jannik’s got so many strings to his bow, but then he adds those extra elements and you’re thinking, ‘I couldn’t come up with a game plan in the first place. What do I do now that he can also serve body, that he can also chip and charge on occasion and throw in the drop shot?’

“I think Sinner’s been very open about how he wants to bring the different variations to his game, he knows where his bread and butter is — that’s the serve, the forehand and backhand, just blasting cross court, down the line.

“But now, when you see him playing with great touch, his technique looks more and more comfortable at the net, and it’s scary that he’s got those options to go to if he needs them.”

What next for Jannik Sinner?

Sinner will face 88th-ranked Australian wildcard James Duckworth in the second round.

