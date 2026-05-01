Jannik Sinner’s relentless run at ATP Masters 1000 tournaments shows no sign of halting after his comprehensive 6-2, 6-4 win against France’s Arthur Fils at the Madrid Open.

This was billed as being a big test for Sinner, as he took on an in-form opponent who confirmed his clay court prowess by winning the Barcelona Open last month.

Yet world No 1 Sinner was in brutally efficient form, as he brushed the Frenchman aside and strengthen his position as the red-hot favourite to win the Madrid Open, next week’s Italian Open and then to clinch his first French Open title in a tournament that gets underway later this month.

“I tried to be very aggressive,” said Sinner. “I felt very comfortable on the return. In the second set, he started to serve better, so it was more difficult.

“I’m very happy about the general performance today. I’m trying to play the best possible tennis, but today was a very good day in the office.”

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“I knew it before the match: He is one of the best players in the world at the moment,” Sinner said of Fils, who is fourth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin. “I’m very happy that I played against him. He is very good for tennis, for the sport.”

The win against Fils saw Sinner move to the impressive total of 14,000 ATP Ranking points for the first time in his career.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic holds the record for the most ranking points in the history of the men’s game, reaching a total of 16,950 on 6 June 2016.

Second on that list is Rafael Nadal with 15,390 from 2009 and third is Roger Federer, with an estimated total of 15,495 ranking points from November 2006, with that number as an estimate of the points he would have had if he were operating under the current ranking points system that was revamped in 2009.

Carlos Alcaraz reached 13,650 ranking points earlier this year and now Sinner will move past that number after his impressive progress at the Madrid Open.

If he were to win the title in the Spanish capital and go on to lift the Italian Open, the French Open and then go on to defend his Wimbledon title, he would have a shot at overtaking Djokovic’s all-time record.

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Sinner’s win against Fils allowed him to collect his 350th career match win at ATP level. Since the inaugural ATP Tour season in 1990, only Rafael Nadal (429) has achieved the feat in fewer matches than Sinner (438).

In addition, he has now made it through to the final of all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and becomes fourth player to achieve that feat after Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

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