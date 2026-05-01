Arthur Fils has revealed how his coach Goran Ivanisevic has helped his game and looked ahead to his showdown with Jannik Sinner at the 2026 Madrid Open.

The 21-year-old will take on world No 1 Sinner in the semi-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid on Friday.

It will be Fils‘ second encounter with Sinner after he lost 7-5, 6-2 to the Italian in Montpellier over three years ago.

Both players enter the match on sensational runs, with Sinner on a 21-match winning streak and Fils having amassed nine consecutive victories.

Fils hired Ivanisevic, a 2001 Wimbledon champion and former world No 2, shortly after his return to the tour from a back injury in February.

Ivanisevic is one of the most highly-regarded coaches in tennis, having helped Novak Djokovic win nine Grand Slam titles between 2019 and 2024. He also coached his Croatian compatriot Marin Cilic to his only major title at the 2014 US Open.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Fils praised Ivanisevic’s impact and commented on the latter’s “crazy” Wimbledon triumph.

“In what areas does he help me the most? The serve, the volley… Everything. Trying to go further down the line at times. Putting more pressure on the opponent,” said Fils (translated from French).

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“He helps me a lot with his experience. He was an incredible player. He tells me when I need to change something or, on the contrary, continue in the same direction.

“It’s good to have him by my side. He was world No 2. But what interests me more is how he won Wimbledon. It’s crazy. He told me some stories, it’s very funny.”

Following his quarter-final victory against Jiri Lehecka in Madrid, Fils spoke about the prospect of facing Sinner.

“I haven’t lost a single match on clay, and neither has he,” said the Frenchman.

“He’s very confident, and so am I. I expect it to be a good battle. Honestly, I think it’s going to be a great match.

“I know I can turn matches around; I’m capable of it. It’s going to be a very intense match. He’s playing very well right now.

“I saw his match against [Rafael] Jodar; it could have gone Jodar’s way several times, but he’s very mentally strong and managed to pull it off. I’ll have to be at my best from start to finish. I’m going to have opportunities; I just have to take them.”

The world No 25 added: “I’ve played against some very good players on clay since I came back, but not against Sinner yet.

“I’m going to see where I stand and draw some conclusions. Win or lose, there will be a lot to analyse.

“I’m really looking forward to getting on the court. Like any other opponent, I’m going onto the court to win the match, nothing more.”

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