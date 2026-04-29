Arthur Fils has been outstanding since his comeback from a serious back injury, and he is currently on the longest winning streak of his ATP Tour career.

The world No 25 has won his last eight matches: five to claim the Barcelona Open title, and three to reach the quarter-finals at the Madrid Masters.

Since returning to the tour in February, Fils has amassed a stellar 21-5 (80.8%) record across events in Montpellier, Rotterdam, Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

The Frenchman defeated Terence Atmane, Brandon Nakashima, Lorenzo Musetti, Rafael Jodar and Andrey Rublev during his Barcelona title run

In Madrid, Fils has beaten Ignacio Buse, Emilio Nava and Tomas Martin Etcheverry. He will meet Jiri Lehecka in the last eight on Wednesday night.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner is on a 20-match win streak prior to his quarter-final match against Jodar in Madrid.

The Italian star has collected Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo during this run, and he has dropped only two sets.

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Following his fourth round victory over Etcheverry in the Spanish capital, Fils was asked if he could imagine ever achieving something similar to Sinner’s current streak.

“Don’t even mention it (smiles),” Fils replied (translated from French).

“Right now, I’m just trying to win one more. For me, it’s not possible to even consider that.

“I think the most I’ve done in my career is maybe eight or nine. We’re at eight today, we’ll try to reach nine.”

The 21-year-old added: “It feels good, it’s a good habit. You get to the court, you play, you win, you go back to the hotel, you do your treatment, you come back the next day and you win again. It’s a really good thing, it’s not common, so when it happens I just enjoy it.

“For now, I’m just trying to win one more, then we’ll see about those players who win 20 in a row or 17 in a row. For me, right now, it’s not possible. Maybe someday.”

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