Jannik Sinner has called for Madrid Open organisers to “make some adjustments” to the schedule after advancing to the quarter-finals at Caja Magica.

The world No 1 downed 23rd-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5 in the last 16 at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid.

Sinner‘s win in his first-ever meeting with the 30-year-old Brit was his 20th consecutive victory, and it took his Masters 1000 win streak to 25 matches.

The 24-year-old Italian is through to his second quarter-final at the Madrid Open, where he is chasing his maiden title.

In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Sinner said: “We know each other quite well. We practised a lot in the last tournaments, also. So we both kind of knew what to expect.

“I felt like I was serving quite well today in the important moments. And this surface — it’s very, very different from all the other surfaces, so it’s very tough to get the right feedback.

“And sometimes, you feel like you’re not playing your best tennis, but from outside it seems like you are. And sometimes, it’s also the opposite.

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“But I’m very happy to be in the quarters here again. It’s a tournament I haven’t played a lot, so it means a lot to me, and happy to be through in two sets.”

When asked about the rare challenge of starting a match at 11am, Sinner questioned the scheduling at the Madrid Open.

“Yeah, quite unusual for me. I don’t know when was the last time when I played at 11,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“But for me, doesn’t matter what time, I try to do my best. There was a question if me or [Rafael] Jodar plays at 4, but I think it’s right he plays at 4; he finished very, very late [in his previous match].

“But at the same time, I feel like we need to make some adjustments with the scheduling of the day. Two matches from 8 [pm] is very late, even though you have one day in between.

“But still, it’s very, very late; you finish at 1:30, and you need to eat, you need to have treatment, so it’s very late. But we try to adapt ourselves, our bodies and minds.

“From my side, it was a good performance today.”

Sinner will face either Jodar or Vit Kopriva in the last eight in Madrid.

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