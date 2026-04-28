Rick Macci has suggested Grand Slams become the best of three sets.

Legendary coach Rick Macci has suggested men’s Grand Slam matches should be changed to a best-of-three in order to combat player injuries.

Carlos Alcaraz is the most high-profile name amongst a growing number of players forced to spend time off the court and Macci believes it is no coincidence.

Speaking on his X account, Serena Williams’ former coach suggested that the “very different” tour has changed and balls are being hit much harder and causing more injuries.

“Was asked about all the injuries on the tour and the Slams,” he began. “The tour is very different than in the past. The travel and the mandatory play is another level or two.

“But the wildcard is the physicality of both tours especially the men with the athlete the racquets strings and ball.

“Everything is more dynamic more explosive and violent and you go five stay alive and then do it again and maybe again and there is a better chance for injury.”

Macci told the ATP to “flip that script” with Grand Slams becoming a best-of-three.

“The Grand Slams should be two out of three with a third set 10-point breaker. Time to flip that script.”

Macci is not the only one to suggest structural changes with Jannik Sinner questioning why he was continually asked to play late at night.

After his latest win in the Madrid Open, the World No 1 said organisers should “make some adjustments” to benefit players’ wellbeing.

“I don’t know when was the last time when I played at 11,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion after defeating Cam Norrie.

“But for me, doesn’t matter what time, I try to do my best. There was a question if me or [Rafael] Jodar plays at 4, but I think it’s right he plays at 4; he finished very, very late [in his previous match].

“But at the same time, I feel like we need to make some adjustments with the scheduling of the day. Two matches from 8 [pm] is very late, even though you have one day in between.

“But still, it’s very, very late; you finish at 1:30, and you need to eat, you need to have treatment, so it’s very late. But we try to adapt ourselves, our bodies and minds.”

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