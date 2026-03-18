Acclaimed tennis coach Rick Macci has predicted that Jannik Sinner will complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ and triumph at the Miami Open this fortnight.

World No 2 Sinner heads into Miami following his victory in Indian Wells on Sunday, with the Italian defeating Daniil Medvedev to lift the title for the first time in Tennis Paradise.

Sinner has traditionally had more success in Miami than in Indian Wells, having lifted the Miami Open title in 2024 — following previous runner-up finishes in both 2021 and 2023.

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The four-time Grand Slam champion was barred from defending his title in 2025, with the 24-year-old in the middle of a three-month suspension when the event was held last March.

However, Sinner enters this year’s event in fine form and, following his Indian Wells triumph, could become just the eighth man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ — winning both prestigious Masters 1000 events in the same season.

The Italian is the second seed at the tournament, with world No 1 and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz the top seed at the tournament in Florida.

The ‘New 2’ of Alcaraz and Sinner are the favourites for the title in Miami, though it is the Italian who has now received the backing of Macci, a former coach of Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati, among others.

Taking to Twitter/X, Macci shared his prediction for the men’s singles event, claiming court conditions in Miami would work in Sinner’s favour.

He wrote: “Asked my prediction for the Miami Open men’s winner.

“Just have a feel [sic] Sinner get the daily double as the fast courts and his style gives his opponents trouble and lower bounce gives him options and time to pounce.”

Sinner’s projected pathway to Miami Open title

As one of the seeded players in Miami, Sinner has the advantage of an opening-round bye at the Masters 1000 event.

He will face either Damir Dzumhur or Ignacio Buse to start his campaign, before a projected third-round clash against 30th seed Corentin Moutet.

Sinner is then projected to face 15th seed Andrey Rublev in round four and then seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight, before a hypothetical semi-final against third seed Alexander Zverev.

The Italian beat Zverev in the Indian Wells semi-final just last week, and has now won his last six meetings against the German.

Should Sinner reach the final, he is projected to face key rival and No 1 seed Alcaraz, in what would be their first meeting of 2026.

And, if the world No 2 does lift the title, he would become the first man to complete the ‘Sunshine Double’ since Roger Federer in 2017.

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