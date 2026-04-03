Carlos Alcaraz’s ability to adapt to whatever surface he is playing on is a “rare” trait that has him “sky rocketing” to Novak Djokovic’s slam total according to Rick Macci.

The Spaniard already has seven Grand Slam titles to his name but is still someway off the 24 record set by Djokovic. However, Alcaraz is only 22 and in theory has the majority of his tennis career ahead of him, leading many to predict that he would go on to not only break Djokovic’s record but clear it by some distance.

One of those believes appears to be legendary coach Rick Macci who took to X to explain why he believes Alcaraz is “sky rocketing” towards the tally.

“Another major league reason the Spanish Magician is sky rocketing towards RARE AIR is his adaptability to play on every surface,” Macci said. “His best surface is the one he is playing on. This is RARE.

“This is why Carlos barring injury will someday be a double digit slam stroker and be right there with the Joker.”

Macci also had positive words for Jannik Sinner, the one man many believe can disrupt Alcaraz, and said his consistent ability will also allow him to reach the double digits in slams.

“The wildcard for the Italian Flamethrower is his mental make up to fire FLAMES off both wings on a repetitive basis, dictating points and hitting lower over the net is like the sport has not seen.

MORE ON ALCARAZ ON T365

* Carlos Alcaraz leaves Ronaldo with lengthy shoulder injury after friendly match

* Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s biggest rival named by Pat Cash – and it’s not Djokovic or Zverev

* Carlos Alcaraz set for full clay-court swing as coach plays down Jannik Sinner No 1 threat

“With that style comes mistakes and free lunches. But with Sinner his ability to remember to forget and mind control is why the Red Rocket will have double figure slams in the back pocket.”

Another player Macci had plenty for praise for is Coco Gauff who the coach said was “cut from a cloth we have not seen.”

“Coco is so quick and genetically cut from a cloth we have not seen.

“If she would strategically sprinkle in her speed offensively on certain situations to cut the court and bisect angles the entire landscape with time changes.

“If this was incorporated the Delray Dart would flash a smile and go the extra mile.”

Read next: Andy Murray in competition with Roger Federer after latest investment

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.