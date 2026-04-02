Being on the end of a Carlos Alcaraz shot is an unusual way to injure your shoulder.

Football legend Ronaldo has revealed he has had an inflamed shoulder for months after a friendly hit with Carlos Alcaraz in last year.

The two sporting greats met in Miami with Alcaraz coming face to face with one of his childhood idols and Ronaldo, a big fan of tennis, hit a few balls with the reigning No 1.

The Brazilian has now revealed though that he has been suffering from inflammation in his shoulder ever since after being on the end of one of Alcaraz’s powerful shots.

“I’ve had inflammation in my shoulder ever since, it was in November, right?” He told CazeTV, as per HITC.

“I had met him 30 minutes ago, he was fine, everything was alright, give his shots a little speed, and I could handle it well, man, and all that, but then in return, the exchange was good, then he hit me hard again in a way.

“It lasted two days, then I arrived in São Paulo, my shoulder… I couldn’t greet anyone like that. I even posted it on Instagram, I think, putting ice on my shoulder.

“But he is really cool, and he’s super charismatic, super friendly. Man, the guy is easy, very easy, very, very, very cool. That says a lot about the champion he is, right, man?

On Alcaraz’s side, he admitted to being surprised by the talent of the 49-year-old former footballer and said he was “even better” than he had expected.

“He’s doing very well, I had seen videos of him playing, but playing with him seems to have been even better than what I had seen,” said Alcaraz said in an interview with GE TV.

“He surprised me, he even asked me to speed up, play faster, and he held up well.”

Next for Alcaraz is Monte Carlo which his coach admitted he may have skipped had he not exited Miami so early.

“Let’s see, in principle we’re going with the idea of playing everything, of playing the whole swing, you know,” revealed Lopez during an interview with Eurosport ES.

“Monte Carlo – if things had gone well, if things had gone better in Miami – we would probably have skipped it.

“But in this case, well, Monte Carlo is going to be more of a preparation tournament.

“The thing is, you already know that sometimes those preparation tournaments… you get up to speed very quickly. But for us, Monte Carlo is more like last year.”

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