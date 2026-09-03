Jannik Sinner has broken his silence with a first social media message since confirming he would not be competing at this year’s US Open and it is clear that he is missing the action in New York.

World No 1 Sinner is out of the US Open with a knee problem, with his absence coinciding with the return of his big rival Carlos Alcaraz after his own injury issue in his wrist.

Sinner’s absence from the final Grand Slam of 2026 sent shock waves through tennis and while he didn’t give any hint as to when he would make his comeback, the Wimbledon champion posted an upbeat message on his Instagram account.

“Missing the US Open this year is tough,” wrote Sinner. “I was looking forward to being back with the fans, seeing friends and partners.

“New York has a special place in my heart. For now, back to recovery and working to come back stronger. Good luck to all the players! See you soon”

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The message also included a plug for the hotel he normally stays at when he is in New York, with some comments on line suggesting he used the post to get an advert in for a backer.

There is no doubt that Sinner’s absence from the US Open is a big blow for the event, yet it has highlighted the ongoing discussion around injuries in tennis.

A host of top players have been out of action for long periods in the last year, with the discussion over the different balls used and the hectic nature of the tennis schedule topics that have been raised again in recent days.

Alcaraz intensified the discussion when he suggested he is planning to take extended breaks from tennis in the future, in comments that will raise eyebrows among tennis chiefs who have rules in place that force top players to play in their marquee events.

“Obviously I don’t want to have this break because of an injury, but in the future, I’m gonna take some breaks… some long breaks,” said Alcaraz.

“Maybe not four months, but one month, two months… start missing some tournaments because it’s impossible to play them all. They’re adding more important tournaments. In a way, they’re making us play.

“We’re seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired. If they don’t do anything about it, we’re gonna see it even more in the future.”

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The nature of Sinner’s knee injury has been kept secret and while there have been suggestions that it is not a serious problem, it is unclear when he is planning to return to action.

One option could be for him to make a return at the lucrative Six Kings Slam event in Saudi Arabia at the end of October, with images of him working out in the gym confirming he is staying in top shape to ensure he will be ready to play when his knee is healed.

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